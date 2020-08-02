Editorial: Endorsement for August 4 primary
The Detroit News is endorsing candidates in a number of races in the upcoming election. Here are our choices, which you can cut out and take with you to your polling place.
For Congress:
8th District: Elissa Slotkin (D), Paul Junge (R)
9th District: Andy Levin (D), Gabi Grossbard (R)
10th District: Shane Hernandez (R), Kimberly Bizon (D)
11th District: Haley Stevens (D), Eric Esshaki (R)
12th District: Debbie Dingell (D), Jeff Jones (R)
13th District: Rashida Tlaib (D)
14th District: Brenda Lawrence (D), Daryle Houston (R)
State House:
Wayne County
1st District: Tenisha Yancey (D), Latricia Ann Lanier (R)
2nd District: Joe Tate (D), Mayra Rodriguez (R)
3rd District: Shri Thanedar (D), Anita Vinson (R)
4th District: Delorean Holmes (D), Howard Weathington (R)
5th District: Cynthia Johnson (D), Harold Day (R)
6th District: Tyrone Carter (D)
7th District: Lee Yancy (D), Ronald Cole (R)
8th District: George Etheridge (D), Miroslawa Teresa Gorak (R)
9th District: Karen Whitsett (D), James Stephens (R)
10th District: Mary Cavanagh (D), Cathy Alcorn (R)
11th District: Jewell Jones (D), James Townsend (R)
12th District: Alex Garza (D), Michelle Bailey (R)
13th District: Bill Colovos (D), Megan Frump (R)
14th District: Cara Clemente (D), Darrell Stasik (R)
15th District: Abdullah Hammoud (D), Carla O’Neill (R)
16th District: Kevin Coleman (D)
17th District: Joe Bellino Jr. (R)
19th District: Laurie Pahutsky (D), Martha Ptashnik (R)
20th District: Matt Koleszar (D), John Lacny (R)
21st District: Laurel Hess (R)
23rd District: Darrin Camilleri (D), John Poe (R)
Oakland
26th District: Jim Ellison (D)
27th District: Matt Stoel (D), Elizabeth Goss (R)
29th District: Brenda Carter, (D)
35th District: Kyra Harris Bolden (D), Daniela Davis (R)
37th District: Randy Bruce (D), Mitch Swoboda (R)
38th District: Kelly Breen (D), Sreenivas Cherukuri (R)
39th District: Ryan Berman (R), Julia Pulver (D)
40th District: Mari Manoogian (D), Kendra Cleary
41st District: Padma Kuppa (D), Andrew Sosnoski (R)
43rd District: Andrea Schroeder (R), Nicole Breadon (D)
44th District: Matt Maddock (R), Denise Forrest (D)
45th District: Brendan Johnson (D), Mark Tisdel (R)
46th District: John Reilly (R), Jody LaMacchia (D)
51st District: Mike Mueller (R), Brad May (D)
Macomb
18th District: Kevin Hertel (D), Michal Babat (R)
22nd District: Richard Steenland (D)
24th District: Alex Bronson (D), Steve Marino (R)
25th District: Nate Shannon (D), Adam Wiley (R)
28th District: Lori Stone (D), Stephen Colegio (R)
30th District: Michael Chehab (D), Diana Farrington (R)
31st District: William Sowerby (D), Lisa Valerio-Nowc (R)
32nd District: Justin Boucher (D), Pamela Hornberger (R)
33rd District: Jeff Yaroch (R), Olu Jabari (D)
36th District: Douglas Wozniak (R), Robert Murphy (D)
Macomb County:
Prosecutor: Jodi Switalski (D)
Treasurer: Sherri Murphy (R), Lorie Barnwell (D)
Clerk: Fred Miller (D), Anthony Forlini (R)
Public Works Commissioner: Candice Miller (R), Toni Moceri (D)
Wayne County:
Prosecutor: Kym Worthy (D)
Sheriff: Benny Napoleon (D)
Clerk: Cathy Garrett (D), Dylan Gomula (R)
Treasurer: Beverly Kindle-Walker (D), Anthony Wozniak (R)
Register of Deeds: Bernard Youngblood (D), Parker Burns (R)
Oakland County:
County executive: Dave Coulter (D), Mike Kowall (R)
Clerk: Lisa Brown (D), Tina Barton (R)
Prosecutor: Karen McDonald (D), Lin Goetz (R)
Sheriff: Mike Bouchard (R), Vincent Gregory (D)
Treasurer: Robert Wittenberg (D), Susan Anderson (R)
Water commissioner: Jim Nash (D), Robert Buxbaum (R)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments