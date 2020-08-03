“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Once again, it’s Thanksgiving Day in August.

I devote my column today to the many people who make it possible for us to help about 55,000 area kids each year, including this year, with our 17th Annual Paul W. Smith Golf Classic to benefit Children’s Charities.

We thank the four charities we’re supporting for the work they do all year long: The Children’s Center, Detroit PAL, the Children’s Foundation and Variety — the Children’s Charity of Detroit.

Our sponsors are the best! Year after year, these folks answer the call to help children throughout the entire area, including our title sponsor, WJR and tournament sponsor, Ford Motor Company, our presenting sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Blue Care Network; General Motors Corporation; Lear Corporation; Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc.; DTE Energy Foundation; and FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Our official golf equipment sponsor is Bridgestone, with great goodies for the golfers.

There’s more: lunch sponsor, Comerica; driving range, DOW; The Turn, Quicken Loans Community Fund; Hoot McInerny’s STAR Lincoln, is sponsoring reception. Our clubhouse sponsor is The Suburban Collection; Breakfast is courtesy of UHY LLP, and some very nice prizes are going to our winners, thanks to Ahee Jewelers.

Our golfers stay hydrated with Absopure water.

God Bless Simone Vitale! He is donating his talents once again with his “Simone Vitale Band.” Thanks also to the incomparable Detroit Golf Club.

I am grateful for: American Axle & Manufacturing Co., the practice putt sponsor; Dana Inc., player’s lounge sponsor; SignMan, Inc. for great signage; I want to give a very big thanks to Connie Holzer for her huge donation match for “Paul W.’s Caring for Kids Club” with Children’s Foundation. Emagine is also back again in a big way.

Other sponsors inlcude: Auria, Celani Family Vinyards, Great Lakes Coca Cola Bottling, Huntington, Snethkamp Automotive Family, The Parade Company, Grand Hotel, and many more.

