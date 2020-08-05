Enbridge has learned from oil spill

We know firsthand the past is where you learn the lesson; the future is where you apply it ("Kalamazoo oil spill 10 years ago taught Enbridge nothing," July 30).

July 25 marked 10 years since the oil spill in Marshall. That challenging, disheartening situation launched Enbridge on an introspective, transformative journey. As a company and individuals, we embraced the lessons learned to map a future where history would not repeat itself, but serve as inspiration for improvement.

Over the last 10 years, we have replaced Line 6B. We also have invested approximately $8 billion on maintenance, inspection and leak detection across our crude-oil pipeline system — the largest, most comprehensive and sophisticated maintenance and inspection program of any pipeline system in the world.

Additionally, we fully restored the impacted portion of the Kalamazoo River. A clean Kalamazoo River opened in 2012, two years ahead of schedule. Thousands again embrace the chance to kayak, canoe, boat, or simply enjoy fishing on this treasured waterway.

The lessons from Marshall drive our unwavering efforts to fulfill our commitment to protecting the community and our shared environment. Construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel Project is a reflection of that commitment.

There is nothing “quick and simple” about the Great Lakes Tunnel Project. Enbridge is investing $500 million to use the best technology and engineering to enhance protection of our communities, waterways and environment.

It is a commonsense, proactive measure to make a safe pipeline even safer. Pending receipt of applicable permits, Enbridge anticipates the region will benefit from the project in 2024.

Along with our personal commitment to implementing proactive measures to enhance safe operation, we adhere to all federal and state regulations. For instance, Enbridge signed agreements with the state of Michigan following the Marshall incident. Part of the agreements demonstrated that Enbridge financially is capable of assuming full responsibility for cleanup of any incident along our pipeline system — a fact that remains.

Enbridge is committed to continuing proactive measures that reflect our commitment to being a strong corporate neighbor to our Michigan communities. Together, we can embrace the lessons learned to build a future that continues to strengthen the link between safety and environmental measures while delivering the crude oil, propane and other energy sources on which our region relies.

Mike Moeller, Enbridge director of operations, Great Lakes Region

July 25 marked 10 years since the oil spill in Marshall, Moeller writes, (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Line 5 is a danger to Michigan’s economy

Re: The Detroit News' July 31 editorial, "Get out of way of Line 5 tunnel": The Line 5 pipeline at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac is an environmental and economic threat to our Great Lakes.

The tunnel plan does little to reassure business owners who’ve seen first-hand Enbridge’s unscrupulous practices and lack of transparency. That’s why the Great Lakes Business Network, of which my winery is a member, sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week opposing the tunnel.

This is the same Enbridge responsible for the Kalamazoo River oil spill 10 years ago — we need to learn from this catastrophe.

Twice in the last three months, Enbridge revealed Line 5 sustained damage from unknown sources that went undetected.

This danger necessitates immediate action to revoke the easement, and that’s why we call upon Whitmer to take action before it’s too late.

Line 5 is at least 15 years older than its intended lifespan. We’ve seen the devastation caused when aging, deteriorating infrastructure is ignored.

Michigan’s tourism industry supports thousands of local businesses across the region. It’s critical that leaders comprehend the risk to Michigan’s blue economy and do their part to protect local communities.

Peter Laing, COO/CFO of MAWBY Winery, Suttons Bay

