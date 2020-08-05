It is the beginning of August and what is ahead for employers and employees? The easy answers include: This pandemic will not end with a vaccine for all in 2020. Anxiety and depression will continue to increase for at least a year. Unless all your employees have kids in literally the same school, they will face different decisions, at different times, and that are subject to change. Many more employees than in 2019 now want to work from home.

A few employers are requiring 100% remote work but not most. While many leaders were surprised how well remote work worked, some of the support is waning as early successes are losing ground to the difficulties. Political party leaders cannot get on the same page so neither employer nor employee know if they can expect $600, $200, in between dollars, or no extra unemployment supplement. What is most certain is continued uncertainty.

Employers must must establish a "daily entry self-screening protocol," Trossen writes.

So let us take a deeper look at a few topics for what employers can do, and employees might consider while working through the pandemic.

Space does not permit being very specific in this article but simply know this truth: if an employee does not feel safe, that person is not functioning at their best. Be gracious. Even so, you will not be able to help everyone be their best. The range or circumstances and reactions are so varied that you will likely have to ask some people to get off the, proverbial, employment bus.

But if you are callous, unkind or casual about this, then you will have earned the social media ratings you are likely to get on Glassdoor and through other employer sites. As the majority of people you want to recruit will read your Indeed, Google and other profiles, do not be surprised that while they may seem interested during the interview, they take someone else’s job offer — or just “ghost” you and don’t show up along the way.

Related, know the law. Do you know which of the Governor’s Executive Orders apply to your organization? Did you know the core EOs that apply to every employer were just updated? They come as an updated pair. Read #160 and #161, then review the titles for what else may be relevant. Are you under 500 people? Do you understand the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) reasons for when your staff are eligible for federally funded pay to not work? Yes, it can be tedious. The Department of Labor is up to 97 FAQs (searching for key words can help you find the right ones). Somebody in your organization has to field the questions and work with payroll so you get reimbursed.

What about testing? In Michigan (check out EO #161) and many other places, you must establish a “daily entry self-screening protocol.” You can use the free MI Symptoms tracker provided by the state or paper and pencil at the door. Read the CDC guidelines for employers. Yes, they sometimes change. Why people criticize them for updating their recommendations to an almost never-before global, medical crisis when business change software, process SOPs and sometimes even people like disposable gloves … well, you get the idea. Stay CDC current and listen to your staff; no, you probably can’t do everything either one wants, but you can act.

The Wall Street Journal recently ran an article on July 24 headlined, “Companies Start to Think Remote Work Isn’t So Great After All." The subhead summarized the problems many businesses have been experiencing: “Projects take longer. Collaboration is harder. And training new workers is a struggle. ‘This is not going to be sustainable.’”

Admit this truth: When the manager and worker are not under the same roof, it takes more intentionality on the part of both for them to be as equally effective as when they are physically together. Does it take more time? Not necessarily, but it certainly takes more mind. Kudos to my software developer daughter whose self-discipline and forethought allow her to be focused and on task for her job in Minnesota while living in Michigan (they are being told don’t expect to work in the office again until maybe early 2021).

Yet most jobs and most people are not so effective when manager and team are not on-site. In addition to her ability to remain concentrated and deliver, she has no pets, no children, etc. No doubt she will eventually have one or more home distractions as probably 90% of your staff already do. Their personal lives ought to matter to you. Ignore them at your peril. Agreed, your workplace is not a social service agency but humans are who you hire, develop and retain. While no one is irreplaceable, each one is unique.

Consider these tips. When someone in effect says, I want the benefit of the flexibility to work from home: require they create a productive work environment, and require they submit task deliverables for each day or week…and report on the outcomes (not, write a report; just a list of no more than five things; doesn’t matter if they are working on 50, only define the top two to five, and state what got done on the backside). Perhaps one or two days remote, other than Fridays, might be optimal for all.

Require the use of at least one normal-sized monitor for computer work. They cost around $125, so pay for one. Better yet, offer whatever dollar amount you can as a reimbursement. Recommend the top two or three remote work tech add-ons from (for example) Best Buy or Newegg: this monitor and that docking hub. If someone has everything they need, it goes on their next paycheck as taxable income. Cash is tight? Start with five people.

While in graduate school in 1990, I interviewed with a leader at a Southwest Michigan company who had a large ledger with the name of everyone on his team (over 50 people!) down the left side and every skill each would need or could grow into over the next three years across the top. And he tracked their progress every month. I had a conversation this week with a leader who said, we have trouble right now thinking past next week.

I am sure you feel that way but know this: the individual manager or whole company who see and carve a path to developing the skills of their team over the next year will most certainly out-recruit, out-perform and just plain out their competition. This is not cheap grace; it is vital. For about $120 per person per year, you can provide access to thousands of virtual learning modules. But without a plan tied to your industry and product roadmap, and without accountability, nearly no employee will take advantage of these resources. Netflix, TikTok and gaming systems will always better deliver dopamine than learning Excel, project planning or social intelligence.

Unless you are going to shape their learning, don’t buy those licenses; find a different way to compete and grow.

So, you just considered a dozen ideas to shape some of the uncertainty into a more manageable situation. You can’t do everything possible to protect, care for and grow your staff any more than you can make the coronavirus go away, but you can act in truth and with grace.

Scott Trossen started the Michigan HR Group in 2007 to teach leaders the HR they want to learn (consulting) and do the tasks their organizations don’t need to be doing (outsourcing). He is based in Ann Arbor, and their team primarily serves small- and mid-size employers in Southeast Michigan.

