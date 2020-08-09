“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

“Each morning since my diagnosis [in 2019], I got up, turned on the radio mic and got to talk sports.”

This is part of what the beloved, all-around good guy Jamie Samuelsen said the day he felt it was time to tell his radio friends about the mostly private battle he’d been waging against colon cancer.

Jamie Samuelsen (Photo: Special to Detroit News)

“More people under the age of 50 are being diagnosed with colon cancer than ever before. Make sure you talk with your doctor and get that colonoscopy.

“It’s a battle. It goes on. I don’t want to make it sound like this is any sort of goodbye, because it’s not.”

Turns out, it was.

The long gallant battle was over, and the talented, funny and likeable co-host of the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket died days later.

He was said to be a great, loving and active father to Caroline, Josh and Catherine. A devoted, happy husband to the Detroit PBS anchor Christy McDonald.

I only knew Jamie the way most of his hundreds of thousands of fans knew him, through his fine and prolific work for years in radio, television and print.

My tribute to James “Jamie” Kendric Samuelson, is to make sure you heard him when he talked about the importance of getting a colonoscopy. How it could save your life.

I want to second that and assure you that, having had another colonoscopy a few weeks ago, it is not nearly as bad as you might have been led to believe, prep and all.

Dr. Sumit Singla, director of endoscopic services at Henry Ford Health System did my last two colonoscopies, and I highly recommend him.

Also, my gastroenterologist Dr. Nirmal Kaur, with the Henry Ford Health System in the Novi area, is excellent.

Get the test.

Do it for Jamie.

