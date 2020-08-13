Opinion: 'Surprise billing' laws would make navigating insurance harder for patients

Trudy Ender

Surviving cancer isn’t easy. On even the most routine days, the disease ravages the body, strains the emotions, and drains bank accounts. It dictates schedules and stresses relationships. Patients in Michigan have only found those challenges amplified during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Unfortunately, a set of bills making their way through the legislature in Lansing would make matters worse for patients, and at a time when many are least equipped to add one more massive struggle to the list.

The bills which recently moved through the House of Representatives and have landed in the state Senate aim to tackle a very real problem — surprise billing. Unfortunately, the House version of the legislation would actually do more harm than good.

Surprise billing is a real problem. It happens too often, when patients receive treatment, often for an emergency procedure, from a health care provider who is outside of their insurance plan’s “network.” In these situations, because the insurance company doesn’t have a pre-arranged relationship with the health care team that provided the care, the insurer refuses to cover the treatment, and patients get a sometimes-giant bill in the mail.

States across the country are looking at ways to prevent that from happening, and they’re using a variety of approaches to do it. The ultimate goal should always be the same — focus on the needs of the patient.

And as it was first introduced, House Bill 4459 shifted all power to insurance companies and harmed patient access to doctors, but at least the original version of the bill removed patients from the middle of the billing disputes. Before sending it to the Senate, however, the House revised the legislation to allow insurance companies to “reimburse” the patient instead of non-participating providers in these instances.

In other words, patients were put squarely back in the middle.

And that’s a hassle patients just don’t need. Imagine a scenario where a patient is given a bill for one amount, a payment for another amount, and then left on their own to solve the puzzle of who provided which service when and was each provider involved in the process in or out of network.

That will be a reality for patients around the state should this legislation pass as it’s currently written.

Now imagine that patient has cancer, and on top of being burdened with fighting for their life, they’re forced to navigate the extremely complicated world of health care billing — a landscape that’s already stacked against the patient in terms of information.

Now imagine that cancer patient has fewer provider options, less access to care and larger bills.

We worry that the bill language would force a consolidation of health care providers, something that America’s Health Insurance Plans warns leads to price increases of 20% to 40%.

Hardly a fix for cancer patients, and a disaster during a global pandemic.

Susan G. Komen Michigan is an independent, local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to combating breast cancer, saving lives and reducing breast cancer mortality in Michigan. There are many serious barriers that already prevent people from getting screened and receiving treatment including financial, cultural, and language barriers, transportation issues and more.

Our staff, volunteers, and supporters are working every day to save lives, to fund research, to provide education, and to connect Michigan women and men with lifesaving care.

The House-backed “surprise billing” bills could make that care harder to access, and limit people’s access to the physicians they need, know and trust.

We’re glad the legislature is tackling surprise billing. We just hope they find a better way of doing it.

Trudy Ender is executive director of Susan G. Komen Michigan.