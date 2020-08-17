Paul W. Smith: No easy answers to tough COVID-19 college sports decisions

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

The headline over Angelique S. Chengelis’ fine story: “Parents not happy with no fall ball.”

Chengelis did a great job as always with her column, and in this case gave voice to moms and dads who have watched their children put in so much hard work only to be told they will be denied their chance to compete in the sport they love.

Of course, that headline could have been “Fans not happy with no fall ball” or “Coaches” or “Local businesses” or “Players” not happy… the list goes on and on.

Add to that their negative reaction to not having students going back in to school.

And of course, the negative reaction of people whose kids are going back to school in actual classrooms.

There is a tremendous amount of frustration, anger and anxiety all around us.

A big part of that frustration is that there is no set or reliable way to deal with all of these issues.

There will be football played, elsewhere.

There will be students in classrooms, elsewhere.

That makes some people happy, and others angry.

There has never been another time in my memory when “the experts” have been so wrong so many times.

Nor a time when the “experts”, the ones we used to depend on for their expertise, disagree with the other experts with different “findings” and beliefs so convincingly and so vehemently.

So where does this leave the rest of us?

Stuck in the middle with no one to turn to to help guide us through this unprecedented mess.

Many people turn to the internet, desperate to find answers. The good news is you’ll find them. That’s also the bad news.

