Paul W. Smith: Weather this winter; We're driving faster than we think

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

As our loveable local weathercasters sometimes struggle to get the predictions right just days ahead of us, you have to admire the folks at the Old Farmer’s Almanac who give us their best shot a season or even a year in advance. And often more accurate than not.

The new Old Farmers Almanac just released its annual extended forecast for winter 2020-21, calling for warmer temps and fewer snowstorms. The Almanac predicts “a light winter for most of us here in the United States, with warmer-than-normal temperatures in the forecast for a large part of the country.”

I love cars. Always have.

I always enjoy Henry Payne’s unbridled joy and enthusiasm when he presents a review on a new model car coming on the market, especially when he really likes what he discovers behind the wheel and on the road.

And it seems he really likes the upcoming Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

A lot.

It sounds like a great car, but, and it’s a big but, it has one feature that I know sells cars, but is meaningless to me. I’m sure it’s exciting to brag that your car goes 200 miles per hour, but seriously, how often do you think you will do this on Interstate 75 or The Lodge or I-94 and live to tell about it?

Or keep your license?

Now would be a good time to remind you that even the Autobahn, that faraway dream of a roadway, has posted an advised speed limit on most but a few stretches to 130.

By the way, that’s km/h, which works out to about 80 mph. Who knew you were surpassing the Autobahn's suggested speed limit virtually every day right around here?

