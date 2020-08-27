Finley: Republican Convention Notebook

The difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is that Trump has recreated the Republican Party. Biden has allowed the new Democratic Party to redefine him.

Trump has brought populism to the GOP at the expense of long-held principles such as free trade and fiscal discipline. The Republican platform completely reflect's Trump's priorities.

Biden, on the other hand, has changed who he is to fit a party that has lurched hard to the left. He is running on a platform written by the Democrat's socialist wing. Bernie Sanders is boasting that Biden will be the most progressive president since FDR because he's leading him by the nose.

I take a look at how this dynamic is impacting the two parties and American politics in today's column. And you can read this one without a subscription.

Other thoughts on Night 3 of the Republican National Convention:

► Mike Pence is a great speaker and has presidential tone and temperament.

► South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is a superstar. She never shut down her state and yet managed to keep the Covid-19 outbreak under control. But you don't see her on cable TV or the late night talk shows. Hmmm. Wonder why?

► I've been watching CNN's coverage of the RNC. In the studio cutaways, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash look as if they've swallowed hornets.

► If Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, whose dramatic stand from his wheelchair was a terrific moment, makes it to Congress this fall along with Maryland's Kim Klacik, they, joining Congress members Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Elise Stefanik of New York would make a compelling conservative GOP "squad" to counter the Democratic socialist one.

► Powerful message from former NFL player Jack Brewer, who called out the Biden/Harris ticket for cheating under-served minority children of a quality education by opposing school choice.

► Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway made her farewell performance Wednesday night. With her no longer in the White House, will anyone care what her husband George Conway has to say about Donald Trump? What a despicable character. Rather than supporting his wife in a difficult job, he fed off her fame and then tried to undermine her.

► There's a good reason RNC speakers keep bringing up the rioting and looting in major American cities. It's a winning issue for the GOP. Even liberal CNN host Don Lemon is urging Democratic nominee Joe Biden to denounce the violence because it's hurting Democrats in the poll.

► Meanwhile, for those unimpressed with either Trump or Biden, Kanye West has made it on the ballot in three more states -- Tennessee, Minnesota and Idaho, bring to eight the number of states where he's qualified.

