Paul W. Smith: Get ready for some fireworks

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

It’s Monday night!

The 2020 Ford Fireworks are happening from 8-10 p.m. ONLY on WDIV Local 4.

And I do mean ONLY on Local 4.

In the Parade Company’s own words: “In response to this unprecedented time and with public safety as a top priority, the fireworks will not be held downtown or viewable from the downtown area.”

Parade Company President and CEO Tony Michaels and Parade Company foundation chairman, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Dan Loepp, worked very hard with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, the City Council and others to make sure the 62nd year of this important and beloved summer tradition happened.

This year’s Ford Fireworks show is themed "We Are One Together" and it’s truly being staged at an undisclosed location, and is an excellent reminder that we all really are in these crazy times, together.

More:The 2020 Ford Fireworks display is televised Monday

The first family of fireworks, the Zambellis, are back with their magic, and over 10,000 pyrotechnic effects!

For more information, visit theparade.org.

Thank you to the entire family of Ford and Mary Culler, president of The Ford Motor Company Fund, for all of the good things they make happen in our area, including Ford’s Project Apollo, as they continue to produce unprecedented amounts of PPE for Detroit, the state of Michigan and the entire United States of America.

And a special “thank you” to Michaels, Detroit’s true wizard of AAAHHHHSSSS!

►Chancellor Peter Provenzano Jr. of Oakland Community College is offering up to 3,500 Dell Laptops for fall 2020 semester students who register for 12 or more credits to help with technology needs of remote learning due to COVID-19.

Apply by Sept. 16.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Not a Subscriber? Subscribe to The Detroit News for $3 for three months for full access to all of our op-eds, columns and editorials because you need food for thought.