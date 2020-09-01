Opinion: Allow Ann Arbor synagogue congregants to fight protesters in court

Ziporah Reich

All Americans should have the right to avail themselves of the judicial system when faced with religious bullying and intimidation that goes beyond the bounds of protected hate speech. American Jews are no exception.

In August, a federal judge in Michigan dismissed a lawsuit brought by congregants of Beth Israel Synagogue in Ann Arbor, who I represent, on the grounds that they did not have legal standing to bring the case, even though emotional distress and allegations of statute violations are both routinely used as a basis for standing. The decision was poorly reasoned and fraught with legal inconsistencies.

To deny the plaintiffs standing is to ignore the circumstances of the case as well as decades of precedent related to racism and civil rights in the United States.

The case, Gerber v. Herskovitz, et al., is a lawsuit against a group of protesters who have harassed congregants and picketed the synagogue with virulent anti-Semitic signs and Holocaust-denying rhetoric every Saturday during Sabbath services for more than 16 years. The plaintiffs, one of whom is a Holocaust survivor, also sued the city of Ann Arbor, which has failed to enforce an ordinance that would have placed limitations on the protesters’ conduct.

These protesters employ extreme anti-Semitic rhetoric, including signs about “Jewish Power,” which directly invokes the age-old anti-Semitic canard that Jews control world governments. In one incident, a protester reportedly said "I hate Jews. Whatever happened to them in World War II they brought on themselves. They deserved everything they got."

Protesters have spewed all sorts of hateful invective, including yelling at a congregant on his way to synagogue because Jews created ISIS and were responsible for 9/11, among other conspiracy theories. They also promote denial of the historical facts of the Holocaust, promoting theories arguing Hitler never targeted Jews and there were no gas chambers.

The lead organizer, Henry Herskovitz, even traveled to Germany to support an infamous neo-Nazi in prison. Needless to say, the constant presence of these protesters over the years has caused significant emotional distress to congregants and their children attempting to peacefully worship in their synagogue.

Courts have long held that such emotional distress is sufficient grounds on its own to confer legal standing. A classic example is Wells v. Rhodes, a case in which racists burned a cross on property rented by an African American family. The court’s decision made clear that, even though the plaintiffs suffered no physical injury and there was no damage to their property, the emotional distress they experienced by seeing the burning cross was sufficient to grant the plaintiffs the standing they needed to present their case in court.

There is also an entire class of cases, defamation, in which federal courts have repeatedly held that an injury of emotional distress caused by speech alone is a legitimate basis for a lawsuit. Even beyond emotional distress, the mere fact that the plaintiffs allege legal statutes were violated gives them standing to sue. There is simply no legal basis to deny the congregants, who have suffered week after week for many years, their right to be heard in federal court.

The plaintiffs have made it abundantly clear the defendants have every right to express their hate speech in public areas. They only seek reasonable time, place and manner restrictions because of the unique circumstances of these protests, which include targeted picketing in a residential zone and the presence of a captive audience. The Supreme Court has routinely approved such limitations under these circumstances.

Year after year of suffering on the part of Jewish congregants cannot and will not go unanswered. The plaintiffs have filed a motion for reconsideration, asking the judge to reverse the shortsighted decision denying them standing. If necessary, the plaintiffs are prepared to appeal to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

This is not the end of the road for the Beth Israel congregants, but rather the next step in a noble fight against anti-Jewish harassment.

Ziporah Reich is director of litigation at The Lawfare Project and co-counsel to the plaintiffs, along with Marc Susselman, in Gerber vs. Herskovitz.