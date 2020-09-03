Opinion: What will America look like after COVID-19? We need to answer these questions

Kent D. MacDonald and Timothy G. Nash

In just eight months, the coronavirus swept across the globe, infecting more than 25 million and wreaking havoc on our economies and way of life. To advance, Americans must look to optimize our existence in a post-COVID-19 world. We believe our country’s response to the following challenges and questions they pose will determine whether America rises or falls in the decades ahead.

► The principle of freedom: Freedom, entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship remain key influencers to our customer-driven free enterprise system. While imperfect, our Founding Fathers did establish a bold new nation based on the rule of law, individual liberty, private property rights, freedom of commerce, limited government and open and free competition. Over time, the self-governing mechanism of our republic and Constitution led to the correction of numerous wrongs via legislation, the courts and amendment process. And while our freedoms have been curtailed by COVID-19, is it possible to restore them with government playing less of a role in the economy, not more?

► The future of global invention and innovation: Today, only one of the original companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1896 exists. Will America continue to be the world’s engine for invention and innovation while remaining No. 1 on the global economic stage? Will regulatory reforms like those used to speed development of a U.S. COVID-19 vaccine continue, or will a new era of prohibitive business regulations begin after the fall elections?

► The future of the consumer: What will drive consumer behavior, and how and where will they shop? What role will religion and family play? When will most consumers re-engage with air travel? Tourism? Will shorter, local vacations become the new normal?

► Advances in technology and education: History shows us that gains in productivity often emerge from challenging times. Because of this pandemic, many companies discovered they can function with fewer workers. We believe productivity gains will continue, made possible by new management techniques, organizational restructuring and increased use of technology and collaboration. The enhanced use of technology requires K-12 and university systems be up to the challenge of educating future business leaders to compete globally. Most important, will America continue to lead in technology or abrogate global leadership to others?

► The future of retail and community living: The need to reshape commercial real estate and traditional retailing has intensified because of the emergence of a capable remote workforce. From home conveniences like Grubhub, Amazon and Walmart driven by UPS and FedEx and the potential for converting office space to housing, residential life and suburbia will surely change. Will factors like crime and protests in cities and the higher health risk of living in densely populated areas drive a rebirth in small towns?

► Energy: What will America’s immediate and long-term energy future look like? Currently, more than 95% of automobiles globally use hydrocarbon-based fuels. Will we develop a low-cost, non-government subsidized, profitable alternative to power our vehicles? Will efficient non-carbon based ways to power homes, offices and universities grow in use? When?

► The national debt: At more than $26.5 trillion (that's hundred of thousands of dollars per taxpayer) our national debt must be addressed. Can we redefine government? What areas can be streamlined, privatized or eliminated? Reforms must be seriously debated, like after World War II when America faced similar levels of debt to GDP.

► Diplomacy: How will a changing global economy influence peace and cooperation between nations? Can we effectively deal with increasing threats, including the theft of intellectual property, and cyberattacks across the academic, healthcare, business and government landscapes?

We believe America’s future can be bright, but the wattage of that light will be determined by the answers and public policy solutions to the questions posed above, and others.

Kent D. MacDonald is president of Northwood University, and Timothy G. Nash is director of the McNair Center at Northwood University.