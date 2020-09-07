Paul W. Smith: Happy Labor Day to all of us workers

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Happy Labor Day 2020!

Today is the annual celebration of workers and all of our achievements.

A special day in a year not soon forgotten, no matter how hard we try!

In the late 1800s, as History.com puts it, “at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States, the average American worked 12-hour days, seven days a week to eke out a basic living. Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 toiled in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages.”

Labor unions grew out of necessity in the late 18th century and fought against poor and unsafe working conditions, back-breaking hours and unfair pay.

Without union strikes and rallies, our workday would likely look and feel a lot different than it thankfully does today.

Somewhere along history’s way, a divide was created between “working men and women” or (today) “workers” and the rest of us.

I have never accepted this kind of thinking.

If you have a job, you are a “worker.” Period.

There will always be those making more than you, no matter how much you make, and there will always be people making less.

The sooner we all accept this and know we are all in this together, the better it will be for all of us.

Certainly we are all working to beat COVID-19 together.

No matter what we do for a living, this virus is the great equalizer. Believe the hype or not, the restrictions and closures are very real.

WARNING! Further editorial content: Testing is political, wearing a mask is not.

So with that thought in mind, Happy (Healthy) Labor Day to us all!

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe to The Detroit News for $3 for three months for full access to all of our op-eds, columns and editorials to access all of the best conservative commentary in the state.