Opinion: Carhartt CEO: Honor essential workers all year, not just Labor Day

Mark Valade

No one has ever looked at the state of the world, patted themselves on the back and said, “Well done.”

At least, no one that works with their hands for a living. Because these highly skilled workers who are taught to do a job well also appreciate a job well done — almost as much as they enjoy looking for the next thing to fix. It doesn’t matter if the worker is a carpenter, a welder, a farmer, a nurse or a firefighter, his or her hands are always hungry for more work and ways to serve.

In these chaotic times, those who work with their hands are showing their mettle. It’s great that we’re practically tripping over ourselves to thank these essential workers. Especially this year, because they truly are modern-day heroes. Just don’t put them up on a pedestal — they probably built it in the first place. Recognize them and value their commitment. Value not just their hands, but also their hearts and minds that work just as hard.

Because when you train hands to do a job, the head and the heart follow. The head starts seeing the need in the world that the hands can fill. The head understands that every task completed is a piece of a larger puzzle. It recognizes how everything is connected. The heart keeps it all going.

Hardworking people know the job is never done. There’s always more to do. It has always been true that the people who make it through thick and thin are the ones who wake up in the morning, lace up their boots, throw back a cup of joe and get on building the next chapter of our history.

Following this Labor Day, let’s remember that America, flaws and all, has always been a country of workers. We need to take a moment now and remind ourselves of that. One single day a year to reflect isn’t nearly enough. Shouldn’t we thank people who labor every day?

Where do we start? By training the next generation of workers. For us, groups like SkillsUSA, who are helping prepare the next generation of skilled labor, are more of what we need. That’s why we dedicated all of our online sales between sunup to sundown this past Labor Day to honor the hard work people in the skilled trades put in every day. During that time, our customers helped us raise more than $300,000 for SkillsUSA to help train the workforce of the future.

Because skilled workers need teachers, mentors, and especially in these uncertain times, heroes.

For those who want to work with their hands, please know there is plenty of work out there. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported more than one million open skilled trades jobs in June alone. A construction foreman told us this summer, “Any kid could show up on my job site — and I’d give him a day’s wage to prove himself.”

More than 35 million people visit our website and retail stores every year. That has us rethinking how we can do more than just sell jackets and pants. We need to make our platform a place that can help close the skilled trades gap. Do we have all the answers? Not even close. Like those who work with their hands, we’re rolling up our sleeves with partners like SkillsUSA and doing what we can to help them prepare record numbers of hardworking men and women.

My great-grandfather Ham once said, “Making good is merely a matter of exerting sufficient energy.” So, let’s gather our strength and put our backs into it. There’s work to be done. And a world built better is what we need to start honoring not just on Labor Day, but every day.

Mark Valade is the great-grandson of Hamilton Carhartt who founded Carhartt in Detroit in 1889. Mark is now the fourth-generation leader and CEO of Carhartt.