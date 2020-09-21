Paul W. Smith: New seasons and new ideas

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

► Are you familiar with the old expression, “Don’t Kill the Messenger”?

It’s kind of easy to figure out what it means, even if you’ve never heard it before.

So, here it goes.

Today is the last full day of summer.

That’s it. That’s all there is. There isn’t any more.

The summer of cancellations and deferred projects, events and dreams, has come to an end.

The summer that never really was, is really over.

Somebody had to tell you.

It’s kind of my job.

The autumnal equinox roars into town Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and “this town ain’t big enough” for two seasons will be front and center at the same time. (Even though seasoned Michigan residents have sometimes experienced all four seasons in the same day!)

Out with the summer that never was, into the fall no one's quite ready to welcome.

It’s interesting that autumn is some folks' favorite season, yet it’s still hard to welcome it right now, given the circumstances.

Well, at least there’s football.

For now.

► We are not the only place where there are some people with lots of time on their hands and squirrely ideas. Switzerland's top court has given the go-ahead for citizens to decide on amending their region’s constitution to include “fundamental rights to life for nonhuman primates.”

Nonhuman primates with the same fundamental rights as the rest of us.

“What are we? Mice? Or are we men?”

Will someone please pass the cheese.

► Poetic justice?

Villagers in Indonesia who refuse to wear masks are being forced to dig graves for victims of COVID-19, in the hopes of getting their attention and to take the pandemic more seriously.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.