Paul W. Smith: It's a bad year for headlines, but here's another one

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

A pandemic, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, riots, looting and general mayhem brings us to the fourth quarter of the year we will never forget. And now, the president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19.

What else could possibly go wrong?

Oh yeah, the election!

Here are two very bad headlines that need no further explanation, but cannot be ignored:

►“Up to 50% of NYC Bars and Restaurants Could Close Permanently in Next 6 Months”

That figure is from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. I hope the number of permanent closures is nowhere near that high here in the Detroit area.

►The other headline was from an opinion piece by Howard Gold who spoke with Teresa Ghilarducci, a professor at The New School in New York City and one of the nation’s leading experts on retirement who believes: “Half of Americans over 55 may retire poor.”

I told you they were bad.

Here’s some better news: From today through this Saturday, more than 2,000 volunteers from the city and the suburbs will come together in partnership with Detroit nonprofit, Life Remodeled, for its annual Six Day Project.

This year, Chris Lambert, founder and CEO of Life Remodeled, tells us more than 2,000 volunteers, spread out over 4 square miles, will focus on clearing blight and renovating a playscape in the neighborhood surrounding the Durfee Innovation Society. A number of precautions have been put in place to account for social distancing and safety guidelines.

To learn more, visit LifeRemodeled.com.

In other news, the New York Times recently published a piece headlined “The Army Rolls Out a New Weapon: Strategic Napping.”

Beetle Bailey had it right all along?

New guidelines for optimal soldier performance include strategic and aggressive napping!

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.