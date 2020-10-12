Paul W. Smith: Don't put politics over police work in kidnapping plot

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

And so it goes.

No more surprises.

An unthinkable alleged plot against the governor of the great state of Michigan.

We saw incredible police work by the FBI and other federal agencies, our fabulous Michigan State Police and all of the other local law enforcement people who worked brilliantly and efficiently together to thwart a Michigan militia’s alleged plan to kidnap, try and then punish our governor.

Not enough can be said about this great and important police work.

I just wish our governor and lieutenant governor would have spent more time thanking these folks on all of the national news shows they appeared on, rather than so quickly jumping into the politically motivated blame game, with fingers pointed at the president and "the leaders of the Michigan Republican Party."

Look, I do not begrudge for a second the intrigue and excitement of whatever job in the coming Harris administration the governor has been or will be offered, and who can blame the lieutenant governor for looking forward to securing his place in history as Michigan’s first African-American governor?

But there’s a time and place for everything, and in my opinion, this was not the time or place to double down on the president and the opposing party, just to please the Democratic Party and the Harris administration.

No, I’m not making a mistake by not calling it the Biden administration, since I’m pretty sure the Democrats will magically recognize the sad, cognizant failings of former vice president Joe Biden soon after he enters the White House, should he win with the help of the institutional media.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.