Paul W. Smith: Let's make sure every child has Christmas this year

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Last year I was honored to be named the Goodfellow of the Year at the 30th Annual Goodfellows Tribute Breakfast.

Since this year's breakfast had to be canceled, like so many other important fundraisers for so many good causes, this past Friday, we kicked off another WJR Cares Day on my morning show to benefit the Detroit Goodfellows and to help them maintain their pledge kept since 1914, “No kiddie without a Christmas.”

Detroit Goodfellows President Daran Carey, a Detroit police officer for 30 years, invites us all to join this very special mission at a time they need more help than ever, at a time, due to the virus, when they have fewer resources and opportunities than ever to raise the money to buy gift boxes for 30,000 children ages 4-13 in Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, River Rouge, Harper Woods and Ecorse.

I have been honored to emcee this very special breakfast for years, but this is the first time I have seen the actual gift box.

As I opened the one they sent me, I was overwhelmed looking at the simple gifts: socks, underwear, books, a toothbrush, sweatshirts and pants, a hat, pens and a little candy. I’m not embarrassed to say I cried thinking about everything my children had growing up, compared to how little these kids have, and I think of just how happy they will be while opening this simple box. That is, if we help them get one. We can do that.

Please join me in helping make sure the Detroit Goodfellows will be able to continue their mission of no kiddie without a Christmas.

Please go to www.detroitgoodfellows.org and make your tax deductible gift.

Thank you.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.