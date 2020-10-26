Opinion: What a difference a year makes

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

Long ago and far away … One year ago today.

We were so unaware of what was just around the corner and about to happen to our world.

How different everything was…impeachment hearings, automaker mergers, UAW-GM talks, and the chicken sandwich wars were our most pressing concerns.

(Sung to the tune of “Imagine.”)

“Imagine there’s no COVID …

It isn’t hard to do.

Nothing to fight or die for.

No elections, too.

Imagine all the people

Living quarantine free.

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope one day we will unmask

And the world will be safe as one.”

►Who would have thought a couple of old classics would come back, truly new and improved, and hotter than ever. The new Ford Bronco and GMC’s Hummer EV have sold out their introductory collectible editions, without a single tire kicked. Not to worry, there are many more editions of both, and with lower sticker prices.

If money is no object, you can pick up a Gateway Bronco re-imagined edition, 1966 vintage for just about $320,000( !!??!!).

►Well, we are just a little less than a COVID-19 quarantine away from “the most important election of our time.”

There’s nothing more to say that hasn’t been said time and time again, over and over and over.

And with tens of millions of people already voting, no “October Surprise” (and there have been a few), is going to affect those ballots already cast.

Just as the Trump campaign brilliantly played to getting the Electoral College votes last time, this time the Democrats controlled the early voting.

We will see what that means and if it will change voting forever.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.