Letter: Climate is on the ballot in Michigan

Every generation has faced a defining challenge. For my generation, it has been 9/11, the 2008 financial crash, a global pandemic and climate change.

In 2020, we’ve seen the deadly consequences of climate change, as historic wildfires burn the West, the South reels from a record hurricane season, and extreme rainfall has caused disastrous flooding in Michigan and throughout the Midwest.

For too long, leaders have pushed climate action down the road — a choice that has only made things worse. The very pollution driving climate change is also undermining our efforts to fight COVID-19 and as our economy struggles, climate change has continued exerting downward pressure on our economy. So, we cannot wait any longer. 2020 has to be a climate election.

In Michigan, we’ve seen the consequences of inaction. Extreme rainfall has caused rising water levels in the Great Lakes, destroying coastal communities and threatening our booming tourism industry. Unpredictable cycles of drought and flooding along with rising temperatures have crushed our farmers. This summer, catastrophic flooding highlighted how vulnerable our infrastructure is to the effects of climate change when flood waters from collapsed dams commingled with Dow Chemical containment ponds.

Toxic sites like this aren’t unique to Midland. I’ve seen plenty of examples of legacy pollution through my work as an organizer in Detroit. Nearly one year ago, amid rising water levels, a site contaminated with PCBs and a host of other pollutants collapsed into the Detroit River. Despite making up 25% of Michigan’s population, communities of color make up 65% of those living near hazardous waste sites. These disparities will only be fueled if we do not take on the worst of the climate crisis.

While the effects of climate change in Michigan are clear, so are the opportunities. We do not have to choose between a healthy economy and healthy communities free from harmful pollution. Our auto industry can lead the transition to electric vehicle production and local solar advocacy efforts can serve as models for the nation. In order to act on these opportunities, it will take leadership that clearly understands the real security, economic, and health threats facing our state due to climate change.

In 2016, Michigan was decided by just over 10,000 votes and this year, with climate change front of mind, climate could be the issue that decides Michigan.

With our climate, our Great Lakes, the health of our economy, and of our communities on the ballot, I believe Michigan voters are ready to tackle climate change head on.

Justin Onwenu, organizer, the Sierra Club, Detroit