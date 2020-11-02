Opinion: Conservative women vote because all issues are women’s issues

Margaret Reid

On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote. Today, 100 years after this pivotal moment in the women’s rights movement, it is more important than ever for women to exercise their right to vote. This election will likely be one of the most critical elections in my lifetime. With rising tensions between political parties, identity politics, and a very real threat to our democratic republic, the role conservative women have to play in this election is crucial.

Our votes could make all the difference.

If there is anything that has been glaringly obvious this election cycle it is the Democratic Party’s use of identity politics and virtue signaling to persuade voters, particularly women and minorities, into voting for the Biden/Harris ticket. The left tries to make Republican and conservative synonymous with sexism, racism, and hate, using slogans like “Choose love over hate” and “Truth over lies.”

As a woman, I have been told on numerous occasions that I should vote a certain way because of my gender.

During the 2016 election, many women, including myself, were expected to vote for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton only because she is a woman. Someone even went as far as to say I only voted for President Donald Trump because my father and brother told me to vote that way. This could not be further from the truth. I voted based on examining the issues and evaluating the positions taken by each candidate.

In the past, the Left has used the #MeToo movement to appeal to women voters. Yet, when Tara Reade brought up sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden when he was a senator, her claims were dismissed. The Left’s narrative to “believe all women” was promptly forgotten.

Democrats speak to different demographics under the assumption that voters only care about a small selection of issues. They are missing the bigger picture. Conservative women know this. We listen to the facts and vote for candidates who will support policies that align with our values. We know that all issues are women’s issues, not just women’s health, abortion, or equal pay.

Now-a-days, women are mothers, business owners, teachers, activists, students, and so much more. Policies to improve the economy and lower taxes affect our jobs and paychecks.

Education issues, such as school choice, will impact where our children go to school and the quality of the education they receive. We can choose if our children go to school in a different community than we live in based on safety, testing scores, and the needs of the child.

With health care, the ability to choose our doctors and make decisions regarding the health and well-being of our families should be in our hands. Promoting the Second Amendment gives women more options for personal defense and a greater sense of security.

When heading to the polls this Tuesday, remember the role you play as a conservative woman. The results of this election will impact all aspects of your life, not just your identity as a woman.

Every vote matters, and every vote counts.

Margaret Reid is an alumna of the Network of Enlightened Women. She is from Ingham County.