Paul W. Smith: Some good news about the election

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Breaking News!

Tuesday is Election Day 2020.

Of course, you would have to be living in a cave to not know that.

I take that back. Even if you lived in a cave, you probably would have seen the same obnoxious commercials we have all seen seemingly thousands of times, broadcast on the cold stone walls of your cave.

The good news is, we shouldn’t see or hear any “elect me … my opponent sucks” commercials after tomorrow. The bad news is we won’t be running into former vice president Joe Biden or President Donald Trump at Kroger anymore. OK, I guess that’s “good” news as well. If these visits would have lasted a little longer with the candidates and their surrogates, we would have met first, second and third cousins as well as their barbers and anyone else who might have met someone who had met someone who had met the candidate at one time or another.

OK, so I might be exaggerating.

But just a little.

I do hope whoever wins will actually remember their way back to the Great State of Michigan when they don't need us as much as we might need them.

By the way, what do they know that we don’t know?

The candidates are campaigning like crazy, seemingly unaware that most everyone who’s going to vote already has.

OK, so again, maybe I’m exaggerating. Maybe.

I do know for a fact that this new “early voting” thing is going to cause all kinds of delays, and it’s here to stay.

Here’s hoping we know who won before the next election cycle begins.

And this time, let’s actually accept the winner as president, not as the elected enemy.

Unless of course, it’s not our guy.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.