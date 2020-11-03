Letters: Readers weigh in on poll workers, principles and presidential winners

The Detroit News

Be thankful for our poll workers

On Tuesday, millions will brave the November weather, a worsening pandemic, threats of intimidation, and the hassle of long lines to participate on Election Day.

Across the country and here in Michigan, those voters will be greeted, helped and guided by poll workers dedicated to ensuring the election proceeds smoothly, safely and securely for all.

Like so many others, I was moved to become a poll worker this year when I read about the pandemic causing shortages. A large portion of traditional poll workers fall into high-risk categories for coronavirus, and many have been advised against taking the risk of exposure during this election cycle.

The poll worker training I attended in Southfield was an inspiring affair. People from all walks of life — ages, races, genders, ethnicities, socio-economic demographics, political affiliations — showed up en masse.

Just days before training began, two impactful news stories broke in Michigan: one of a challenge to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s directive banning the open carrying of guns in polling places, and another of a domestic terror plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. To say things were in a state of flux is a drastic understatement.

And yet, despite the palatable fear and concern shared by my training group, not one person left the meeting early or showed apprehension to serve. As soon as the instruction ended, they eagerly lined up — one after the other — to receive their assigned service location. It was awe-inspiring.

Voters must remember who their poll workers are. They are your neighbors, grandparents, civic-minded friends and family — many of whom have never served before. They work to help you exercise your most intrinsic of rights. They are the defenders of democracy and deserve your respect and kindness when you head to the polls.

Gabe Downey, Southfield

Don't abandon principles for personality

Josh Venable, in his opinion piece (Re: "As a Republican, I'm tired of Trump's division, discord, vitriol and hate," Oct. 30), encourages Republicans to join him to vote for Joe Biden and abandon their political principles — market-driven economy, small government, law and order, etc. As a retired physician, I will give a medical analogy. One has a serious medical condition for which he sees a world-renowned physician. But because he doesn’t like the personality of the physician he abandons the care and significantly decreases his chances of recovery.

Republicans may not like President Trump’s personality, but are they willing to give the left-leaning Democratic Party control of our government? I have a different idea: Policy trumps (small t) personality.

Eliezer Basse, Bloomfield Township

Whoever wins will be my president

I'll be glad when this election is over. And it is not just because I am sick of the commercials. Hopefully some semblance of civility will resurface — among us as the electorate as it will never return to the politicians no matter who is elected. We vote for a candidate for reasons that are meaningful to us.

Maybe you vote for President Donald Trump because you like the tax cut and the growth of your investment account over the past four years. Maybe you vote for Joe Biden because you like universal health care. These are meaningful reasons. What is not meaningful is the name-calling among us outsiders.

If you favor one candidate, then perhaps your friend, a relative or a stranger has referred to you as a fool, as nuts, as stupid. You are characterized as a sheep in a flock or someone who doesn't watch real news. It is sad.

Whoever is elected next week, regardless of who I already voted for, will be my president and I will support him. I will want him to succeed for the good of the American people. Hopefully the name calling will end and civility will reign over the American public. And maybe that will help America regain its position as a revered leader of global politics and the global economy. Am I asking too much?

Sam Fullerton, Plymouth