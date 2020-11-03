Opinion: Democracy is the worst

With the election upon us, I have concluded that democracy is just the worst. Unfortunately, there’s simply no way around it.

Democracy is the worst because you actually have to participate, but it takes a whole host of organizations and politicians trying to “get out the vote” just to convince Americans that it’s worth the participation. They obviously undersell all the paperwork and standing in line for the sake of civic duty.

Some outlets are worse than others. The way social media has been trying to get me to vote has been exhausting. I’ve seen banner ads pop up on Facebook and Instagram with eerily personal messages like “Brendan, are you registered to vote?” and “Are you really sure you’ve registered to vote, Brendan?” and “Find your polling place now, or else” since at least March last year.

It’s honestly jarring to see social media get so political. After all, shouldn’t platforms just get out of the way and let me see all of my family and friends fight tooth and nail over who should get elected, and why the other side is completely untenable?

Democracy is the worst because the winners of elections like to win more elections. That means as soon as they get their feet muddy in the swamp they don’t want to do anything that would ruin their chances for the next election.

So they sink down in the mud, first up to their knees and then their elbows. And they end up just pretending that there’s no such thing as the national debt for like 20 years, and now we’re in the really uncomfortable place where our nation’s debt is projected to be larger than our entire economy.

Democracy is the worst because some people don’t accept the results of elections, which are supposedly the will of the people. Apparently, if a president wins the electoral college, it’s not enough because the popular vote truly reflects the people's desire. So much for protecting our institutions, right?

Democracy is the worst because people care way too much about who wins and who loses. You don’t really care all that much about a horse race if you’ve only put down what would have been your lunch money for a few weeks on a pony instead of your entire life savings.

People play politics the same way. They put all their money on candidates who are almost too old to walk up and down airplane stairs and on and off campaign stages, let alone run a complete horse race.

Democracy is the worst because it’s so fragile. Apparently all it takes is a few dozen Russians on Facebook and Americans totally lose their minds and start hating each other’s guts. How can we live in a society where we’re so ready to think ill of our fellow countrymen because of what foreigners are posting online? The Russians may have contributed to the vitriol in the 2016 election, but we seem to be doing a pretty great job with this one all on our own.

So that’s great.

Democracy is the worst, but unfortunately, it’s also the best we've got. I'm not going to use the alleged quote from Benjamin Franklin about keeping our republic because that would be cheesy. The truth is that as much as democracy doesn’t seem to work sometimes, it has made this nation the most prosperous and free that the world has ever seen.

And that means democracy is still the best despite the constant elections and the bickering and the swamp and the horse racing and the Russian thing and the whole deal. Thank God you live in a democracy.

So find your polling place now, or else.

Brendan Clarey is an editorial fellow at The Detroit News.

bclarey@detroitnews.com

twitter: @BrendanClarey