Opinion: Letting immigrants succeed is as American as waving the flag

Tel K. Ganesan

Standing inside the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse with my family was one of the best days of my life. On July 15, 2002, I chanted the oath of citizenship, agreeing to support and defend the U.S. Constitution and the laws of the U.S. against its enemies.

Together with 100 strangers hailing from nations around the globe we waved American flags, hugged each other and scattered to the four winds determined to make good on their adopted country. With my family we walked along the Detroit riverfront waving at the freighters, shouting USA to the wind.

Today that flag is tattered. The very H-1B visa that allowed me to come to Detroit and obtain a master’s degree from Wayne State University is in grave danger of being usurped by those who blame immigrants for every woe in society. Sen. Kamala Harris, who is half Indian, is disparaged as a “hoe” on lawn signs. People of color are stopped on the street and told, “go back where you came from."

Jobs are still elusive for many. I understand the pain and grief of those who have lost jobs to technology and lost loved ones to the pandemic.

But we’re missing the point here: Who is creating jobs and sustaining the economy?

It is immigrants who bring the best hope for America’s health and prosperity. Wave the flag for what is real and significant. Landed citizens from India and other foreign lands represent a talent pool with the power of a thousand search engines or nourishment from the bountiful San Joachim Valley.

In my 30 years in America, I’ve worked with Chrysler Corp., for immigrants like Dieter Zetsche from Germany and Francois Castaing from France. I worked with teams that designed tools to help drivers navigate through dark and stormy nights. Artificial intelligence with use of engineers around the world is bringing the future to our grasp on the collective steering wheel.

When I wanted more creativity in business, to invent strategies to disrupt the commonplace thinking and serve people in many occupations, I started the Farmington Hills-based Kyyba, Inc., We would serve human resources, engineering and computers. The firm has gone through the same economic convulsions as people who have been through turbulence for generations. I’m happy to note we’ve recovered a significant portion of our business and branched into movie making with production teams in Detroit, Nashville and Los Angeles.

What I’ve seen is that first generation immigrants are some of the leading dynamos in America. Take for example Sanjay Gupta, M.D., a neurosurgeon, is the chief medical correspondent for CNN whose parents came from India. Manoj Bhargava, who spoke at several TiE conferences and hailed from Lucknow, India, founded the Five Hour Energy drink, little bottles you find at nearly every gas station in America to boost driver acuity.

Pick up yogurt at the grocery store and remember Hamdi Ulakaya, a Kurd from Erzincan, Turkey. He moved Chobani Yogurt to Twin Falls, Idaho and hired refugees to make the product and a new life in America.

The need for immigrants at every rung of society is greater than ever because we need new ideas, new people with global awareness to make America strong and diverse. Matthew Yglesias has written a blockbuster book, “One Billion Americans, The Case for Thinking Bigger,” would say that a massive influx of people could be the very catalyst to get us going.

We need to open the floodgates to talent, hard work and creativity. Let the brainstorms we saw in Benjamin Franklin create a positive spirit that resounds through America. We all wave flags in her honor.

Tel K. Ganesan is the founder and managing director of Kyyba Innovations with over 500 employees in Farmington Hills, Mich., and around the world.