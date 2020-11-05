Opinion: Voters have rejected California's gig economy regulations

Michael McGrady

Voters in California overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that exempts drivers for ridesharing services, like Uber and Lyft, from the state's controversial Assembly Bill (AB) 5 law that unionizes freelancers and gig-economy workers.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, introduced the first iterations of AB 5 as a measure to protect gig-economy workers and those who rely on app-based services for extra income.

Gonzalez and proponents of AB 5 like labor organizations were quickly criticized for the extreme nature of the law in classifying almost all independent contractors in various industries as protected employees, and that their employers are mandated to offer health insurance and other benefits.

For instance, I reported for the Center Square earlier this year about how AB 5 is harming freelance journalists, content creators — and even truckers who own and operate their rigs.

Republicans and Democrats in the California state Legislature were able to implement bills that exempt certain professionals and creative-types from the law.

This includes exemptions for artists, musicians, freelance journalists, newspaper carriers and other contractors in many industries. AB 5, however, came about due to the reported cases of companies like Uber and Lyft implementing corporate policies that harm their drivers and their abilities to earn money.

Assembly Bill 5 kept protections for gig-economy workers, especially drivers and shoppers for apps like Instacart and Shipt.

However, a measure was proposed to clarify the exemptions for app-based drivers and other people who work in that segment as exempt due to the increased costs for consumers, companies and how those extra costs will eat into wages for drivers.

Some experts predicted that AB 5's measures would further eliminate gig-economy contractors, as companies would opt for only a few employees instead of an army of freelance workers.

Proposition 22, the ballot measure these companies backed with big money, was approved by voters with about 58.4 percent of the vote in favor and 41.6 percent against.

DoorDash, a popular food delivery app service, also backed the measure with a complex political strategy to pass Prop 22.

Tony Xu, the chief executive and co-founder of DoorDash, says that the passage of Prop 22 is a win for drivers, companies and consumers alike.

"Californians sided with drivers, recognizing the importance of flexible work and the critical need to extend new benefits and protections to drivers like Dashers," Xu wrote in a company blog post. "Now, we’re looking ahead and across the country, ready to champion new benefits structures that are portable, proportional, and flexible."

Proposition 22 is said to have bipartisan support among business owners and gig-economy workers who will be negatively affected by AB 5. This appears to be the case given the ballot measure's broad support among the California electorate.

"It’s what workers want and provides the protections and benefits they deserve," notes Xu. "We look forward to partnering with workers, policymakers, community groups, and more to make this a reality."

Committees backed by labor unions and proponents for Assembly Bill 5 say that Prop 22 will punish drivers and continue to harm their rights to working protections.

"Rideshare drivers and workers across California refused to back down even as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash plowed a record $200 million into a deceitful campaign to strip workers of the essential protections they need now more than ever," says a person speaking for the California Labor Federation, in a statement posted to social media outlets.

The federation also took to task the amount of money used to float the campaign for Prop 22.

"The obscene amount of money these multi-billion dollar corporations spent misleading the public doesn’t absolve them of their duty to pay drivers a living wage, provide PPE to protect workers as the pandemic deepens or repay taxpayers for the nearly half a billion these companies have cheated from our state unemployment fund," reads the statement.

Official results will be posted in a few days. The race for Prop 22, however, has been called a win by several local news outlets and the Associated Press.

Michael McGrady is a visiting research fellow in tobacco and drug harm reduction policy at the American Consumer Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.