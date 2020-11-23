Paul W. Smith: Let's make sure everyone eats this Thanksgiving

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Happy Thanksgiving week!

No, I am not crazy and I have not lost my mind. Hard as it may seem, we have something to be thankful for and maybe more importantly, something to be grateful for. In fact, if from this day forward we all practice the sometimes difficult art of “gratitude,” I guarantee the rest of our lives will be happier and more fulfilling.

I’m guessing (hoping) we all have enough to eat today. And although Thanksgiving is not going to be at all what we would like it to be, there are going to be many among us who do not have enough to eat, even on a day traditionally known for feasting.

I am happy to say there is something we can all do today to help those less fortunate than we.

Thanks to Tom and Vicki Celani, their Celani Family Foundation, Dario Bergamo, primary sponsor Johnstone Supply with Jeffery Sheehan, his wife Deborah and daughter Amber, all of the other sponsors and volunteers, colleague Frank Beckmann and my bosses at WJR Radio, it’s “on with the show” with our Hunger Free in the D broadcast today.

What was to be a fun bocce ball tournament at Palazzo di Bocce in Lake Orion will now be a virtual broadcast at WJR.com, WJR Facebook and of course 760 AM. They promise me we will make up the tournament down the road, but the need for helping to feed folks in our area continues in spite of COVID-19, and in many cases, because of it.

So today, right now, please call (313) 254-4788 or (855) 315-3663, or go online at www.hungerfreeinthed.com to make a tax-deductible donation.

And let’s work together to be Hunger Free in the D.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.