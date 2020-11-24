Letter: Beverage industry is committed to recycling plastics

The Detroit News

As we celebrate America Recycles Day this month, we were reminded of the value of working together to achieve our shared goal of preserving the environment and improving our state’s recycling program so that it captures more recyclable materials.

The Michigan Soft Drink Association is proud to partner with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Recycle Ann Arbor to help reopen the city’s Materials Recovery Facility. This effort builds on our industry’s commitment to support a circular plastics economy.

We’re working with Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Keurig, Dr. Pepper and environmental leaders on an initiative called Every Bottle Back to increase collection of our 100% recyclable bottles.

Under Every Bottle Back, Michigan has been selected to receive an $800,000 investment to rebuild its Ann Arbor facility with state-of-the-art equipment.

Using Ann Arbor’s robust recycling collection system, the upgrades to the MRF will improve efficiency, increase recycling rates and boost collection of fully recyclable PET bottles so they can be remade into new bottles. This will reduce our use of new plastic and help keep our bottles out of the environment.

We’re proud to support this public-private effort along with Closed Loop Partners to improve our state’s recycling programs and advance innovative solutions to get Every Bottle Back.

Derek Bajema, president and CEO, Michigan Soft Drink Association