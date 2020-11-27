Letters: Whitmer needed to close campuses, enforce mask wearing to slow spread

The Detroit News

I read Sarah Weaver's opinion (Re: "Whitmer shouldn’t have shut colleges down," Nov. 23) regarding why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should not have forced colleges to close with interest.

College campuses are close-quarter petri dishes for disease, and irresponsible behavior of some students exacerbates that situation. We saw evidence of that this fall.

My son-in-law is a university professor, and the experience of one of his students who opted for in-person, on-campus instruction underscores why closing colleges is necessary.

This student believed serious illness and death from COVID-19 are limited to older people. He went to a party on campus and was unfazed when a couple of students at that party got sick. He felt fine and didn’t get tested.

The young man went home to visit his family, and a few days later, his mother became sick. A couple weeks later, she died. Her son was an asymptomatic carrier, and his mother contracted COVID-19 from him. That young man will live for the rest of his life knowing he gave his mother the disease that killed her.

No one likes restrictions, but young people need to understand that, although they are less likely to get sick and die from this disease, they can still give it to other people.

We need to remember that the best way to get everything open and keep it that way is to slow the spread of this disease by doing what we can — wearing a mask, socially distancing and not congregating where the virus is spreading. A three-week pause isn’t forever.

Sandra Dyl, Lake Orion

Politically conservative and dismayed

As a political conservative, I am dismayed by the ignorance of many who profess to share my political perspective, but insist that wearing masks, social distancing and other aspects of Gov. Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is either needless or an infringement of their freedom, or both.

The governor’s order is primarily intended to prevent those infected from spreading their infection to others, regardless of the individual’s ability to survive the infection.

Until an effective vaccination program is implemented, this is the only way to combat the pandemic.

Bob Hagerman, Glen Arbor