Letters: Other views on Biden presidency, Grosse Ile bridge

Let's unite around good ideas

Re: Nolan Finley's Nov. 29 column, “We don't need a 3rd Obama term”: My perspective is that President Barack Obama tried to move legislation forward and struggled to negotiate with Republicans, who did not allow any movement on key issues. The error was in allowing any presidential to create laws by executive orders. President Donald Trump was the same — big mistake.

President-elect Joe Biden going back for a third term of Obama would be terrible; I agree, but for different issues. We cannot seek to deadlock and not review social, domestic and international issues. It leaves America watching from the outside. All of this sets up a government doing things to people and not for people.

I pray Biden finds the ability to unite us to the challenges ahead. I would hope Finley does as well. We need to stop being divisive and work on good ideas from good people again.

Kyle Zielinski, Northville

Expect more of the same from Biden

Of course Biden will try to reverse course and govern us in the same manner as the Obama terms. Get ready for increased government regulations; a national COVID shutdown once he takes office; more international agreements that will be paid for by the United States; higher taxes and more spending.

Mike Smykowski, Northville

Tax, toll for Grosse Ile bridge replacement

I would like to take this opportunity to address what I believe is a large problem for the taxpayers of Wayne County (“Scrap the Gross Ile bridge and start over,” Nov. 25). The solution is not as simple as “scrap and build.”

To start, who will finance the demolition of the existing bridge and design and build a new bridge?

Any replacement to the existing bridge would still need to cross the same shipping channel. The existing bridge is a swing bridge for that purpose. Any replacement bridge would need to be a movable bridge or go over the shipping channel to let shipping traffic pass beneath. Both alternatives are expensive.

Since the existing Grosse Ile bridge exists to service one township, perhaps a "special assessment district" needs to be created to tax the residents of Grosse Ile who would be the primary users of any new bridge.

Another thought may be to create a bridge authority. After the current repairs are completed on the existing bridge, the authority would take possession of the bridge and charge a toll.

If the existing bridge is deteriorating and eventually will need replacement, the quicker financing can be secured for a new bridge, the quicker the planning and eventual construction of a new bridge can begin.

Paul Gluszak, Livonia