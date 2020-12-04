Letter: Improve access to medications for opioid use disorder

The Detroit News

Treating opioid use disorder (OUD) during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be challenging for many Michigan addiction treatment professionals like me. And while we grapple with the challenges of delivering evidence-based addiction treatment during a global pandemic requiring physical distancing, our patients’ conditions can worsen from the stress and isolation that come with such a pandemic.

As a physician on the frontlines of this fight, I can attest to the struggles that both patients and addiction treatment professionals are encountering during these difficult times. One bright spot, however, has been the state’s ongoing efforts to streamline and expand access to FDA-approved medications for OUD. Medications for OUD have been shown to save lives.

In early December, Michigan’s Medicaid program will review its Preferred Drug List for Opioid Use Disorder which has been instrumental in improving access to medications for OUD. This policy must be continued. In a state that loses more than six residents a day to the opioid overdose epidemic, patients deserve the best chance for successful and long recoveries.

Dr. Timothy Gammons, president of the Michigan Society for Addiction Medicine