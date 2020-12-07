Paul W. Smith: Cooler heads prevailed in restaurant fight

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

It appears cooler heads have prevailed.

This week could have seen the biggest show of defiance against the state health department's (and governor's) pause on indoor dining.

You can’t blame Joe and Rosalie Vicari for finally speaking up on behalf of all restaurants and their beleaguered owners — some holding on for dear life, others closed now forever.

The Joe Vicari Group, with their Andiamo’s chain, Joe Muer Seafood, downtown and in Bloomfield Hills, and a total of about 25 restaurants, as the biggest owner in these parts, felt it was time to speak up and have fellow restaurateurs come together in a show of force to try to save their rapidly collapsing industry.

The frustration and shared desperation is thick among people who are seeing their life’s work, and often that of their family before them, end without a fight.

I must say, whether you agree with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or not, I appreciate what she said when pushed to say what she would do if the restaurants disobeyed the law and opened to welcome customers inside: “I would discourage people from willfully breaking the law, always … but I think in this moment, we need to give one another a little empathy and a little bit of grace and recognize the gravity of this situation.”

Thankfully, Joe Vicari now says as the smoke has cleared, “I don’t want to disobey the government orders,” and he and other Michigan restaurant owners say they want to work with the governor and the state health department to come up with a plan to allow them to open safely.

Better news.

Let there be peace on earth.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.