Opinion: Don't let COVID-19, gender roles hold women back from success

Asha Shajahan

Kamala Harris used an ironing board not just to do household chores but as a standing desk when she ran for district attorney. She was the first Black woman to be elected district attorney in California history, the first woman to be California’s attorney general, the first Indian American senator, and the first Black and Indian American to be vice president-elect.

Harris persisted in every aspect of her life despite gender stereotypes. We each have a great sense of responsibility to disrupt gender bias in our society, especially during COVID-19. If we want our daughters to truly believe they can choose to follow in the footsteps of Harris, we cannot allow gender roles perpetuated deeply by our society to hold women back.

Research shows that as early as age 6, girls develop self-limiting beliefs that they're not as smart and capable as boys. They stop believing in themselves and start listening to cultural norms. But as more women rise to roles of leadership, the more examples young girls have that they can be whatever they want to be.

But COVID-19 is demonstrating otherwise. The pandemic led to a large increase in childcare and housework, with the inability to outsource. Although some men have stepped up in domestic duties, most of the burden falls on women. In the U.S., women do more housework than men. The COVID-19 crisis has increased gender inequalities in both paid and uncompensated work. Recent data from the Labor Department states 865,000 women left the workforce in September 2020, nearly four times more than the number of men, leaving a large gender gap in the workplace.

While nobody is spared from the emotional tariff of COVID-19, women are almost three times as likely as men to report suffering from significant mental health consequences. More than 20% of American women already struggle with depression or anxiety, according to the Office on Women’s Health.

In my medical practice, I see women struggling with anxiety in about half of my daily visits. One woman broke down into tears as she did her video visit with me from the privacy of her closet floor, where I could audibly hear her child banging on the door. She felt she had to quit her job because she couldn’t find childcare and her toddlers were constantly interrupting her work meetings. It was too much to balance so the natural choice was to quit working.

According to a study published by the American Psychology Association, mothers with jobs tend to behealthier and happier than moms who stay at home. Keeping women in the workforce is actually better for their mental health if they have adequate support.

One way to do this is to ensure women are included in all aspects of crisis planning around COVID-19. In addition to offering flexible work hours, childcare options, maternity and paternity leave and emergency sick leave, companies can also provide counseling, coaching and domestic violence support. Gender-inclusive workplace policies encourage a more balanced work-life opportunity for women.

Another solution is women and men can collaboratively support women. When tough conversations occur about childcare, it’s often mothers and grandmothers that encourage women to stay home. One patient told me she had social pressure to stay at home with her children because her family said that was in the best interest of the children.

Yet research shows otherwise. Girls raised by mothers who worked outside the home for pay achieved more academically, and grew up to be women who achieved more professionally and financially than their peers who had stay-at-home moms. Boys raised by working moms were more caring for children and older people living in the home as well.

Women need to support each other rather than encourage each other to drop out of the workforce. Men also can help women by recognizing their own bias toward gender roles and dividing household chores and responsibilities. After all, their sons and daughters are learning from modeled behavior at home.

Powerful females have begun to pave the way for our daughters and granddaughters. They are examples to our sons, too, that strong women are not to be feared but to be embraced. Let COVID-19 move us to gender equity and be the point in history that creates opportunity for all women to excel. It’s important to have role models like Harris, but to just admire women who beat the odds isn’t enough. It's up to society to invest in changing the odds for all women to be successful.

Asha Shajahan is a primary care physician and GME Director of Health Equity and Disparities for Beaumont Health. She is an assistant professor at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine. She is a podcaster for Beaumont HouseCall Podcast, writer and community health advocate.