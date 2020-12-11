Opinion: Landlords, property owners are under attack

Matt Paletz

As a lawyer who practices in the very specific field of working with landlords to support their rights and legal needs, I fear we are on the brink of the destruction of the at-will tenancy, where they may no longer be able to decide at the end of a lease term that the agreement is over.

My concern is that the way things are now going, landlords may eventually become legally committed to every renter, no matter the payment history or how they’ve treated the property. This is because the burden to remove tenants is going to be so much higher than it used to be with COVID now being used as an excuse to radically alter the landlord-tenant relationship.

The law is not supposed to interfere with the rights of private property owners, and I thought these rights were deeply embedded in our Constitution and not easily accessible to be infringed upon. Unfortunately, our current legal landscape is radically changing and the executive and judicial branches have leveled a vast barrage of relatively unchallenged extremist edicts.

Now, a 12-month extension hangs in the balance in the form of the HEROES Act, dependent on the whims of the next administration and the results of the Senate runoffs in Georgia.

I also fear it is only a matter of time before the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment becomes the next target for this unquenchable activism. It states, “Nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

My question is who will be the ultimate arbiter of the definition of “public use”? If we continue down this path, it won’t be historically like a park or a highway, but rather an excuse to balance a perceived systemic societal inequity. Likewise, who will decide the amount of “just compensation”?

Now is the time to take a stand before it’s too late. It will be difficult as there are more hazards to come on the horizon. A mountain of bad debt left in the wake of these misguided moratoriums manifesting itself into financial instability will lead to seismic fractures in the entire housing sector.

The bottom line is that if property owners are not ready for this fight, they need to start preparing now or the ability to run a business as a landlord in this state, and this country, will be adversely affected — perhaps forever.

Matthew I. Paletz is the CEO of Paletz Law, based in Troy. He is a leading advocate and supporter of legislative efforts on behalf of the real estate industry with his practice emphasis dedicated to landlord-tenant law, nationwide fair housing defense of property owners, and protecting the rights of creditors in bankruptcy.