Opinion: Detroit Public Schools can get even better; here's how we make it happen

Iris Taylor

The Detroit Public Schools Community District has achieved some incredible milestones in the past four years. It has been my privilege to serve as the chair of the board for the DPSCD as one of the first elected members since 2009 when the district was put under state emergency management.

In 2017, our board of directors worked with the Michigan Department of Education to develop a partnership agreement preventing the closure of our schools. The plan stopped the implosion that had damaged our schools for decades. Next, DPSCD set critical goals to achieve a balanced budget, ongoing measured student academic achievement and hiring and investing in teachers.

Step one was to attract and hire a superintendent who had a proven, measurable track record on school reform — and, importantly, a heart for our Detroit children. The successful engagement of Nikolai Vitti allowed us to work collaboratively to implement a wave of reforms that resulted in comprehensive strategic planning that has begun to transform the DPSCD.

► Fiscal integrity and fidelity were restored in the financial structure. DPSCD has consistently maintained a balanced budget (for the first time in years) and generated a $139 million fund balance.

► New curriculum for K-12 students was implemented in alignment with state standards. Success has been measured in higher test scores and dramatic decreases in high school drop-out rates.

►Teacher vacancies have dramatically decreased and teacher salaries and professional development have increased.

► Most important, there is a district-wide laser focus on student achievement that is measurable and instilled a transformative culture (feeling safe, connected and respected).

Much has been achieved, but there is more to be done. As I look to the future of the DPSCD, I wholeheartedly know that the board cannot blink! Even as this COVID-19 environment has been challenging, we continue to rise to that challenge with options to ensure equitable education choices for all families.

Board policy, governance and advocacy must continue with every decision measured against the goals and objectives of the strategic plan. Detroit students deserve continuity and stability. Each board member should be held accountable in their understanding and action tied to:

► Illuminating the DPSCD strategic plan, and progress. The city of Detroit will only be as strong as its school system.

► Engaging the community (and parents) in an understanding of the reform work — and that all must be accountable in this plan.

► Demanding accuracy in the narrative about today’s DPSCD system — it has indisputable reforms and proof of improvements.

► Ensuring a balanced budget and a healthy fund balance, especially coming out of the pandemic. This will help sustain the trust of our government, community and business partners.

► Finally, taking the lead in advocating all options to address the funding inequities that are adversely impacting our students — whether this is a county enhancement millage, state funding, business partnerships or local philanthropy.

While I leave the district in the strongest position that it has been in decades; I’m not going far. I plan to fully support the efforts of my colleagues and with a passion to push for statewide reform in the way public education is funded. As we look to the future, we need to rethink per pupil funding to ensure it accounts for the multiple wrap-around needs for the whole child whether in very rural or urban settings.

Funding in public education should consider the collective impact of multiple services needed for our more fragile children — owning and integrating those needs into the public education funding formula.

With funding and a keen commitment to following the strategic plan, I believe Detroit’s children and families will see the complete transformation of their school district with quality and excellence at its core.

Iris Taylor is the former president and CEO of DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and University Health Center. Taylor served as chair of the Detroit Public Schools Community District School Board for the past four years.