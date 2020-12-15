Opinion: The seriously dangerous consequences of junk science

Angela Logomasini

Author Richard Weaver was certainly correct when he asserted that “ideas have consequences” in his 1948 book by the same name. It’s also true that misinformation can have consequences — often seriously dangerous ones. Consider the effect of one faulty government study, which unleashed a chain of events that undermined medical supplies during the early part of the COVID-19 crisis and continues to be a problem.

Back in 2016 an Environmental Protection Agency program known as the Integrated Risk Information System released a report that made absurd claims about the risk of ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is a gas that is naturally produced in the environment by plants and via combustion and is a byproduct of human metabolism. It’s also essential to the sterilization of more than half of all U.S. medical supplies — masks, syringes, ventilators and more — and there are no good substitutes.

IRIS’ assessment deemed that the chemical was carcinogenic at absurdly low levels, stating human exposures should be kept below 0.1 parts per trillion. Supposedly, any exposures above that level could increase cancer risks.

It’s hard to grasp a number that tiny, but the American Chemistry Council adds some perspective in a short fact sheet. It notes that a concentration of 0.1 ppt is equivalent to one drop of ethylene oxide mixed in the amount of water found within 200 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The human body is well equipped to handle such minute exposures. As noted on the EPA website, the human body releases ethylene oxide it produces or inhales “fairly quickly,” with levels falling by “50% every 42 minutes.”

In fact, the levels that naturally occur in the human body are 19,000 times higher than the IRIS figure, according to a 2019 American Chemistry Council analysis petitioning EPA to revise the assessment.

“Thus, if the (ethylene oxide) IRIS assessment is to be believed, normal human metabolism and/or breathing ambient air is sufficient to cause cancer,” the petition notes.

The IRIS figure is also completely out of bounds compared to government safety standards around the world. As toxicologist Gail Charnley points out, it is more than “5 million times more stringent than the scientific judgments underlying all other regulatory limits on ethylene oxide in the United States and worldwide.”

No one should have taken the IRIS assessment seriously. Yet in 2018 another department at EPA used it as part of a report on air quality, wrongly suggesting that cancer risks were high in communities located near medical sterilization plants that use the gas.

Alarming news headlines followed, which produced panic within these communities. To address concerns, EPA took measurements of the chemical in the air within these communities during 2019, and the levels were not alarming. Ethylene oxide concentrations in the air were within range of the levels found in the air around urban areas that don’t have any of these facilities, indicating that the emissions were not significant.

Nonetheless, the fears led state and local lawmakers to shut down several facilities starting in 2019 and in early 2020. The Food and Drug Administration then issued warnings that medical supply shortages were imminent, and then the COVID-19 crisis began.

As a result, when the novel coronavirus hit the United States, the plant closures compounded medical supply shortages. Fortunately, in March and into April, the Food and Drug Administration was able to get states and localities to open all but one of the facilities.

Yet the faulty IRIS report continues to provide ammunition for misguided activists who want to shut down these facilities again, even though there are no alternative processes for sterilizing many products.

Despite whether COVID-19 continues to plague America in the long term or short term, one thing remains clear: We need to remain prepared, and that means getting rid of anything — including IRIS’ junk science — that stands in the way.

Angela Logomasini is a fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the author of a recent paper, “EPA Should Revise Its Assessment of Medical Supply Sterilant.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.