Letters: Readers on Christmas during COVID-19 and precious memories

COVID-19 causes a silent Christmas night

My Christmas this year is going to be something unique and wonderful: a Christmas with just my family of five.

For the first time, we will sit around and watch Christmas movies. We won’t experience the stress of having to travel between the homes of extended family members. While we have other reasons to be stressed this year, it’s nice to know that this Christmas will be the least stressful Christmas in recent memory.

We will still have good food and make great memories, we may even start new traditions this Christmas. It will be a blessing at the end of a horrendous year.

The night will be silent and I will be grateful.

Alyssa Sinclair, Plymouth

Memories are precious gifts in hard seasons

Keep in mind, there have been worse years.

My darling husband passed away last Friday morning from cancer, not COVID. This year I will reminisce and cherish his memory in a panorama of good times.

Looking back over the years (and there will be time this season), my thoughts drift to a solemn and extremely sad Christmas in 1966.

My mother had passed away that summer in a house full of children. What would happen to the Holidays? There were no relatives here in Detroit, as we had just arrived the previous year.

Bleak is too small a word.

I tell this story every year. It was Christmas morning: There was a knock at the door. A balding man was on the porch with some boxes. I heard he was a Detroit bus driver.

He came in with a stereo and records. He brightened up that entire season. It was the year of Ed, a wonderful guy.

Why is this important now?

We can embrace the season and treasure the memories. Have a little plate of cookies, some good coffee, think about other years, look at photos, maybe.

You must take what you have and make it work.

Sometimes being alone with memories is all we need.

They are precious gifts.

Agnes Gira, Detroit