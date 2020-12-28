Paul W. Smith: Farewell 2020, and happy new year

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

Well, well, well, the last Monday of 2020 is finally here. And I do hope this note finds you well.

It seems surviving 2020 was an unfortunate yet, obviously, important goal.

Many of us have or know family and friends who did not.

Now is not the time to continue to point fingers and blame; I’ve already done that with the two most prominent organizations whose very reason for being was to prevent what we have all been going through: the stumbling Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the flailing World Health Organization.

And for those who want to continue to blame President Donald Trump for his admittedly failed attempt to deal with “the China virus” with any recognizable human qualities such as empathy, compassion or sensitivity, you must give him the credit due with his “Operation Warp Speed” and the deliverance of vaccinations faster than any other time in the history of mankind. It kind of sums up much of his presidency; he got a lot done with very little credit to him by the news media and other “Never Trumpers.”

On the other hand, so much of it brought upon himself among the many who could not separate personality from performance. My favorite observation of the president hijacking his own accomplishments came from former congressman and all-around good guy, Mike Rogers who said, “The only time the president isn’t shooting himself in the foot is when he is reloading his gun.”

►And so it is goodbye to 2020.

Not everything was bad in this year we are all happy to see end, but it sure felt like it.

A happy and healthy (and much better) new Year wish to you and yours!

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.