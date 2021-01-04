Paul W. Smith: Dr. Fauci may have manipulated the American people

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Here we are, headlong into the new year.

That screeching sound is those of us anxious to get out of 2020 to much better days, hitting the brakes based on the latest proclamation by Sir Anthony Fauci, M.D. (certainly he’s been knighted by now, unless the queen has been tied up watching "The Crown"), that we are now in the worst COVID month ever.

This from the guy who was either incredibly ignorant, or as Sen. Marco Rubio put forth in his recent op-ed for Fox News, Fauci “selectively lied to the American public about the coronavirus,” and the rate of vaccination needed to attain herd immunity. In a New York Times interview, Fauci admitted that in the early days of the pandemic he estimated that 60%-70% percent of the nation needed resistance to the virus; now he's suggesting the number may top 80%-85%.

If in fact, Fauci’s heart was in the right place as Sen. Rubio opines, his concern for our lives was not.

It does better explain why I was lambasted by the medical community for insisting we all wear masks back in March, an assertion I made after watching the Japanese (for years) wear masks, not to keep themselves from getting sick, but to protect everyone around them.

How many lives were lost by Sir Anthony’s inability to tell the truth? Something like, “We need to save the good masks, the N-95s, for front-line workers, but we can all creatively create our own masks to protect ourselves and others.” Americans can handle the truth.

And by the way, why aren’t we now swimming in N-95 masks after all this time?

Seventy-seven years after the Ford Willow Run Bomber Plant hit its stride building a B-24 Liberator Bomber every 63 minutes, and with today’s technology and all the auto manufacturers and suppliers helping out (again), where are all the N-95s?

Thank God we now have the vaccine; now on to the more important pharmaceuticals and a cure, a word not used often enough in medicine.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.