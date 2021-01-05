Letters: Other views on liberty during COVID

The Detroit News

Don't blame Whitmer

I read with great interest Nolan Finley's column, "2020 was the year of lost liberty," (Jan. 3). I have come to the conclusion that Finley has been living in a box for the last year or The Detroit News has lost the integrity it once had as a balanced newspaper.

First, the actions that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took, in the absence of any helpful guidance from Washington, was similar to the actions taken during the 1918 flu epidemic and the polio outbreak in the 1950s. In those case, our liberties were not lost for any extended period of time, and the actions were taken to save lives.

In Whitmer's case, despite the roadblocks raised by the Republican Legislature, she has been successful when compared to other states.

But more importantly, we are watching President Donald Trump toss our democratic values on the trash heap in an effort to retain office and avoid the reckoning for his illegal actions.

Where is the righteous outrage to that assault on our liberties?

James Carmody, Madison Heights

Governor shouldn't go it alone

I applaud Nolan Finley's piece. When this virus is over, we do need to amend our laws to ensure that future lockdowns, after the initial emergency period is over, will need the approval of both the executive as well as the legislative branches of government.

If we are to lose our liberties again for an extended period of time, let’s at least ensure there is a consensus from all our representatives that the goals are justified.

N. Peter Antone, Bloomfield Hills

People lost their minds, not liberty

The greatest loss of 2020 was the minds of far too many people. Last March our basic rights were not stripped away.

It did become necessary to have certain mandates which is when some people began losing their minds because those on the right kept insisting that our freedoms were being stolen from us.

I have seen my rights trampled upon by the uncaring people who continue to fight against what is needed to conquer this virus. I cannot live the life I lived or pursue that what brought me happiness prior to COVID-19 because too many others through their behaviors are allowing the virus to spread.

This should not be about right and left, Democrats and Republicans; it should be about people.

Rosemary B. Schimmel, Canton

No threat to freedom

To inconvenience people is not an assault on freedom.

To ask people to take precautions for the common good is not an assault on freedom. To close restaurants, bars and schools try to prevent the spread of a highly contagious, frequently deadly disease is not an assault on freedom.

To require the wearing of masks and social distancing is an inconvenience, but not an assault on freedom. Even requesting that people stay away from people not part of their home and family at Christmas and New Year is not an assault on liberty -- it is simply an inconvenience.

It seems to be popular in conservative circles to assume that because something is inconvenient to them it must be unconstitutional or against God's law.

David Clegg, Bloomfield Township