Paul W. Smith: In America, we are better than this

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

In America, we are better than this!

Since last Wednesday, that thought has gone through my head countless times, while watching television news, listening to or talking on the radio, reading the newspapers and just in conversation.

In America, we are better than this!

It doesn’t matter what your politics are. It doesn’t matter if you are satisfied, thrilled or appalled with the outcome of the presidential election.

If you “know” it was “fixed,” or if you “know” it was not “fixed.”

In America, we are better than this!

As I write this, the Democrats and their leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others are trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the duly elected (“by the people”) president of the United States.

Had they not have spent every day since before this election trying to remove him from office, maybe one could consider their case, rather than just considering the source.

President Donald Trump will be in office for nine more days, but the hatred for him by his forever enemies drives them to drag the country through more upheaval and chaos just to finally get rid of him, and in their minds, win. Win what?

In America, we are better than this!

Certainly, as people around the world watched what was going on, there were a variety of reactions. Our enemies were thrilled. Our friends were appalled. The United States stands for democracy around the world. And we still do.

Many of us watched in disbelief, anger and sadness.

And then Pence stood tall and said, “Let’s get back to work!”

Showing the world, that in America, we are better than this!

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.