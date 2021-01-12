Letters: Readers on why they want Congress to impeach Donald Trump

The Detroit News

Trump responsible for Capitol insurrection

In regard to the editorial, "Let Trump's time play out" (Jan. 10), in the first sentence you acknowledge that the president was responsible for last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Yet you say we should not impeach him or remove him through the 25th Amendment because you fear that would turn him into a victim or make him a hero? In his mind he is already going to leave as a victim because that is his mindset — "Oh, woe is me. I've been victimized my entire four years" — and his followers are going to be right on board with that.

So, yes, impeachment and/or the 25th are appropriate measures for a president who is an insurrectionist. The amount of time left in his term is moot.

Craig Ryan, Bloomington, Illinois

Time for Trump to experience 'law and order'

I believe President Donald Trump should be impeached.

He has said he is the president of “law and order,” but someone who is responsible for spreading the seeds of disorder, puts into action a plan to cause disorder and revels when there is lawlessness to his benefit deserves the full force of the law.

In addition, for a person to encourage others to go against the law, they deserve to experience the full force of the law.

In the conclusion of your editorial your reasons for not impeaching Trump include that it “seems pointless,” “he is unlikely [to] be seen again on the political stage,” and “Let’s gut [it] out … and move on.”

As a parent, a retired teacher and owner of two dogs, I have learned that when you see them breaking the rules and disorderly behavior you do not ignore it. Ignoring it will enable and encourage that behavior in the future. It will show others that it is behavior they can get away with.

For the sake of our republic and for the fact that we are a nation of law and order, the House should impeach the president.

Scott Simons, Livonia