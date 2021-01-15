Opinion: Make sure rural Michigan hospitals have the nurses they need

Mary Carney

As most of the world rejoiced over 2020 coming to an end, the new year will undoubtedly bring a continuation of challenges as the health care system grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with the renewed hope of a vaccine and the selfless sacrifices of health care workers, the virus is still taking its toll. Coronavirus cases recently surpassed 530,000 in Michigan, hospitalizations are on the rise and health care facilities, especially in rural communities which are home to 18% of the state’s population, are scrambling to meet the growing need for qualified nurses.

There are only 71 rural hospitals in Michigan, which are critical for communities who are already disproportionately affected by a gap in quality health care. More than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide since 2005 and at least 18 rural hospitals in Michigan were already deemed at high risk of closing as of last year before the outbreak. Since March of 2020, elective surgeries and preventative screening procedures like X-rays and mammograms have been largely postponed due to COVID-19, which are a large contributor to the financial stability of smaller hospitals. Without the financial cushion that larger, more urban hospital networks with diverse service lines have, rural hospitals are at further risk of going out of business without the needed cash flow.

Furthermore, 63% of primary health care worker shortages exist in rural communities. Compounded by increased hospitalizations due to the pandemic, these shortages have caused increased workloads, longer shifts and less flexibility in scheduling. This has exacerbated burnout among health care workers — which is an experience not limited to urban or rural settings — and created an undeniable amount of added weight on the shoulders of health care workers. Collectively, these concerns and statistics — plus many more — are creating a health care shortage that disproportionately affects smaller hospitals in rural areas.

COVID-19 has exposed the need to find solutions to these issues and improve access now and long after the pandemic subsides. Rural areas face additional barriers to such innovative service options like telehealth. One primary example of a barrier is the lack of broadband availability — widely known as the digital divide — which directly hinders digital health care adoption and implementation. A shortage in health care workers combined with challenges in innovative practices like telehealth, are creating a widening gap in quality access to care.

Maintaining and growing Michigan’s health care workforce is fundamental to providing access to quality healthcare, especially in rural areas, and solutions must be identified to retain nursing talent and simultaneously provide upward career mobility in these communities.

Education is a key factor to addressing this issue, yet most health care and nursing education programs are based in urban areas that pull talent away from rural settings and lack exposure to rural practice environments. We must increase accessibility to professional health care education in rural communities, particularly in nursing, to ensure both urban and rural communities are equipped with the talent needed to provide proper care.

Online, competency-based programs like Western Governors University (WGU) allow prospective health care students and professionals in rural communities to continue their life-saving work while also advancing their education. Such programs directly support Michigan’s rural access hospitals to recruit and retain nurses where they are.

Communities across Michigan rely on access to health care to keep them safe and healthy, during and after the pandemic. Committing to higher education and economic workforce development across the state is an essential step toward ensuring the health and safety of Michigan’s communities.

In this year of renewed hope, I am urging health care, higher education and government leaders in Michigan to recognize and prioritize the needs of front-line health care workers by finding ways to attract and retain talent in hospitals of all sizes.

Long before the onset of the pandemic, health care workers have put the needs of the public over their own. It is time to put their needs first while also supporting Michigan’s health care system by ensuring all hospitals and health care facilities can best serve their communities now and in the future.

Mary Carney has nearly four decades of health care experience and is a state director of Prelicensure Nursing for Western Governors University, a nonprofit, online university.