Paul W. Smith: Michigan businesses have changed the world

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

As we talked about yet another wildly successful business born in Michigan this past Friday, (as Mat Ishbia, founder of United Shore Mortgage, now United Wholesale Mortgage, rang the opening bell on wall street as his company “went public”) it occurred to me that Michigan is one of the best states in our great country as an incubator of companies of worldwide success and performance.

Think about it.

When I was growing up, everybody knew that Pittsburgh was a strong steel producer .

Every city and every state was known for something that they contributed to the rest of the country, and in many cases the world.

Then I started to think about our state of Michigan.

A quick inventory of our successful businesses brought us the name “The Motor City,” as GM, Ford and Chrysler (now Stellantis) put the world on wheels. As “Motown,” we introduced the world to music that got us on our feet, dancing and singing along with one-of-a-kind artists that continue several generations later to influence music being produced today.

Think about all of the products born in Michigan that now serve the country, and in some cases, the world.

Two of the biggest financial/mortgage companies, Rocket Mortgage/Quicken Loans and the aforementioned United Wholesale Mortgage, were born here.

How about pizza? Little Caesars, Domino’s, Hungry Howie's and Jets are all known Country wide and even world wide .

Jiffy Mix was born in Chelsea and enjoyed worldwide.

It's time to refer to ourselves as, “Michigan: The Birthplace of Entrepreneurship."

Celebrate Michigan!

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.