Letters: Readers on Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Detroit News

Primary care doctors ready to give vaccine

Thank you for drawing attention to the role primary care physicians could be playing in vaccinating our state’s residents ("Ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations," Jan. 22). For those vaccines that do not require polar temperature refrigeration, the physician’s office must not be overlooked.

Not only are primary care physicians experienced in vaccination storage, monitoring and distribution, but they know their patient population and can easily identify their most vulnerable patients for vaccinations by using their electronic patient registry platforms. Further, they can immediately log in each vaccination through the state’s MCIR data base.

Michigan is supported by an outstanding network of primary care physicians who lead the nation in following the patient-centered medical home model. While this resource was not tapped by the state initially, I speak for hundreds of primary care physician practices in southeast Michigan who are ready, willing and able to join the fight to defeat the pandemic with these highly effective vaccines.

Ewa Matuszewski, CEO, Medical Network One

Rochester

Canceled vaccine appointments for teachers

I thought I would share with you that teachers are being told as we are getting our first dose of the vaccine that our second appointments are being canceled since they were made 21 days rather than 28 days later per the instructions on the Oakland County website at the time.

We are not being given new appointments, only being told we can call after Feb. 1. We are not being told we will get our second appointment 28 days after our first dose.

All we are being told is there are no appointments available and maybe the county will know more after Feb. 1. How is this possible? How is it that the county is not able to schedule a second appointment for all residents who have received their first dose? Are doses being wasted if we cannot get our second dose or if the second dose falls outside the parameters set for getting the second dose 28 days after the first?

Jody Payne, Novi

Prioritize oldest residents first

I recently received my first dose of the vaccine at the University of Michigan. I am in my late 70s and relatively healthy. I was appalled that I was apparently the oldest person receiving the vaccine as I am sure that those older than I am are at greater risk and should receive a higher priority.

In that regard, those over 75 were supposed to be next in line after health care workers, but about two weeks ago that was changed to those over 65 — a much larger group. Also random selection was required.

From everything I have read the "science" says we should prioritize the oldest first. You should be asking why this isn't taking place.

Secondly, you keep reporting that far more doses are available in Michigan than have found their way into people's arms. Where are those doses? Why aren't places that have proven they can vaccinate far more people if they just had more doses, like UM, given more of the limited doses available?

Let's stop just reporting the numbers and start reporting the underlying reasons vaccinations aren't available to people who desperately want and need to be vaccinated.

Alan Strohmaier, Brighton