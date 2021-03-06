Editorial: RIP Frank Kelley

The Detroit News

It's safe to say there likely will never be a political figure in Michigan with the enduring impact of former Attorney General Frank Kelley.

There are a few reasons for that. Foremost is that Michigan's term limits law won't allow state voters to reward a politician they like and trust with multiple terms. Kelley, who died Saturday at age 96, spent 37 years in office, from 1961 to 1999.

The Democrat served with five Michigan governors, starting with the late John Swainson and ending with John Engler. His tenure was so lengthy that he holds the distinction of having been not only the state's youngest attorney general, but also it's oldest.

But it was more than longevity that set Kelley's service apart.

He pioneered the concept of attorney general as consumer advocate. He was the first in the nation to establish a consumer protection unit in his office. His work led to a nation-leading item pricing law in Michigan, giving shoppers certainty of the true price of goods they pick off a shelf.

He was also the first to maintain an environmental protection team. And he led efforts by state AGs to sue tobacco companies for the health damage done by their products.

He was nicknamed both the Eternal General, based on his long service, and The People's Lawyer, the title of the autobiography he co-wrote with Jack Lessenberry.

The latter moniker was earned by his intense attention to retail politics. He was well attuned to the desires of the electorate. and strived to meet them. He also was a man of great integrity and strong ethical instincts.

Kelley was a New Deal Democrat whose progressive preferences often put us on the opposite side of him on issues. But he was a straight shooter. We always knew exactly where he stood, and that didn't change with the political winds.

Frank Kelley served Michigan well. We join the rest of the state in thanking him for his long and honest service.