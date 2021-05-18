Opinion: Lansing must stop unfair restrictions on my rental cottage

Linda Lawless

In 1881, my great-grandfather Edward Husband migrated from his family’s dairy farm in Wales to Chicago. After decades of hard work on the railroads, he bought a lot on Dewey Lake in west Michigan for $100 and built a cottage. And 95 years later, I’m proud to say that it’s still in the family and is the permanent residence for me, his great-granddaughter.

But times are changing — sometimes for the worse. Today, bureaucrats in my town are following in the footsteps of city officials all over Michigan and trying to prevent me from using my property as I see fit. I need Lansing’s help to stop them.

For generations, the railroads brought summer vacationers to my town. It’s been a tourist destination for a long, long time, with an economy largely based on farming and summer travel. Resorts flourish and people have always rented out cottages for vacationers. In recent years, people have used online sources like Airbnb and other vacation websites to do so.

I’m 70 years old and am retired. My cottage is my full-time residence. I live on Social Security and what I make by renting out the cottage during the summer months. These funds help pay the taxes and for the upkeep so that I can continue hosting my family — my nieces and nephews and their children are generations number five and six to enjoy our family cottage.

But that will soon change. City officials in Silver Lake Township are trying to pass a host of new regulations and mandates that will kill short-term rentals in our town. Some of the stated worries make sense — nobody should throw wild parties all night, litter or otherwise violate the rights of neighbors.

However, these are things that can be a problem with short-term renters, long-term renters or regular homeowners. On top of that, city officials are putting in place a host of paperwork requirements as well as severe capacity limits — a husband and a wife with two small children could not rent a small cottage. But the killer for me would be a new mandate for $1 million in commercial rental insurance, which will cost me thousands of dollars extra per year and make my rental no longer viable.

Unfortunately, this is not new. Towns across Michigan are banning short-term rentals or passing rules that severely limit them and unfairly apply only to them.

I agree with regulations that make sense. And it’s up to the local government to take input and figure out what those are. But those regulations should apply equally to everyone — if they are truly about “public safety,” why would they only apply to some homes but not others?

Thankfully, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers has introduced legislation to help. House Bill 4722 is being considered now. This is a very simple bill: It prevents cities in Michigan from outright banning short-term rentals, but specifically allows them to regulate them as they would any other dwelling. That is right and that is fair.

Through the Great Depression, world wars and economic downturns, the cottage has remained in my family. I can still hear my grandmother saying, “If there is ever trouble, go to the lake.” I’ve been proud to live on the lake and give others the opportunity to visit as well.

Government officials shouldn’t be able to target me unfairly for doing so.

Linda Lawless is a resident of Dowagiac who lives in a cottage on Dewey Lake.