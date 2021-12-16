Opinion: Possibilities and pitfalls await Lansing in the new year

Greg McNeilly

Possibilities and pitfalls: As we turn the page on another year, policymakers are presented with a measure of both. What they do with them will make all the difference for a state still limping from its governor’s handling of the pandemic but newly awakened to freedoms and possibilities.

When lawmakers return to the halls of the people’s building in 2022, they are exhorted to act boldly — but with the sober judgment that focuses their work on the people they serve — and returning control to those people whenever and wherever possible.