Opinion: Bill of Rights a vital document that doesn't get its due

Len Niehoff

Dec.15 marked the 230th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution. It’s an occasion to pause, reflect on the importance of that document, and admit that we don’t know enough about it.

Many of our most heated public debates involve questions about the Bill of Rights. When can the police search your home? Can the government prevent you from owning or carrying a firearm? What can you say, print, broadcast and post online? How far does religious freedom extend? Does the government have the power to force you to associate with an idea or a person you dislike?