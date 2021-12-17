Watch: Editorial Board talks with Angelique Power, president of Skillman Foundation

The Detroit News

The Detroit News Editorial Board recently sat down with the new president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation, Angelique Power, to talk about her vision for the youth of Detroit.

Power discussed her childhood and social impact background in the nonprofit and corporate sectors. She shared her beliefs on the definition and dangerous effects of racism, and the goal of making the Skillman Foundation's efforts more equitable.

She also laid out her seven-point plan for the foundation, which she hopes to accomplish over the next eight months. It includes a racial equity audit, racial justice comprehension, youth power, systems change and investigating its own internal culture.

To see the whole interview, please watch the video below: